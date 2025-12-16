Legal-Bay Announces 24-Hour Holiday Approval Process for Last-Minute Lawsuit Cash Advances Through Christmas Eve

Pre-Settlement Funding Firm Has "Elves" Working Around the Clock to Ensure No Family Is Left with Coal This Christmas

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the nation's leading Christmas cash funding provider, today announced the return of its highly anticipated 24-hour Holiday Approval Process, giving plaintiffs a final opportunity to secure rapid financial support before Christmas. With only days left in the holiday season, the company's dedicated team of "elves" is working around the clock to prevent families awaiting lawsuit settlements from missing out on the joy and magic of Christmas.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "The Legal-Bay tradition is that we do everything as humanly—and 'elfly'—as possible to make it a wonderful Christmas for anyone with a pending lawsuit who needs financial help. This time of year, we get countless callers saying, 'I'm broke, and I had no idea I could get money from my lawsuit.' And time and again, Legal-Bay steps in to save Christmas for them. It's one of the most rewarding things we do for our clients because no one wants to miss Christmas."

If you are a plaintiff or attorney involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against a pending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call 877.571.0405. Our 24-hour hotline is always available, you will never talk to a computer, but a real person. Every call, every time.

Legal-Bay emphasized its unwavering commitment to customer service during the holiday rush. From the first call, clients are met with compassionate, knowledgeable representatives who understand the urgency of the moment. Whether applicants need funds for gifts, holiday travel, rent, utilities, or simply to bridge the gap until their case settles, Legal-Bay's staff handles each file with care, speed, and personalized attention.

"Our mission is to deliver comfort and joy—not stress—to the people we serve," Janish added. "Every claimant deserves dignity, respect, and a fair chance at celebrating the holidays like anyone else. That's why our elves are working nonstop, reviewing files, answering phones, and issuing approvals within 24 hours. The smiles we help put on families' faces make every effort worthwhile."

The company reminds potential applicants that Legal-Bay's holiday funding window closes promptly on Christmas Eve, when their hardworking "elves" officially retire for the season. Plaintiffs are strongly encouraged to apply immediately to ensure their approval is processed before the holiday cutoff.

