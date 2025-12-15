YDC survivor's holiday wish inspires Legal-Bay to give back—while New Hampshire legislators play Scrooge with YDC Settlement Fund

CONCORD, N.H., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartwarming twist worthy of a holiday movie, Legal-Bay—the nation's leading pre-settlement funding company for sex abuse victims—is bringing some Christmas spirit to the children of Chase Home in New Hampshire. The gesture was inspired by an extraordinary request from an incarcerated YDC survivor who wanted nothing more this Christmas than to give back to kids walking the same difficult path he once did.

This year, while many New Hampshire legislators seem to have embraced their inner Scrooge, leaving countless YDC sex-abuse survivors out in the cold with a stalled and underfunded settlement program, one inmate has proven that the true spirit of Christmas can shine even from behind the darkest of circumstances.

Mark D., a YDC survivor currently incarcerated, reached out to Legal-Bay with an unusual and selfless request: "Please fund me so I can donate to these kids for Christmas. I know how much they need it since I went through there. And if you could be so kind, would Legal-Bay consider giving too?"

His heartfelt plea moved the Legal-Bay team, who not only granted his request but decided to match the generosity with a donation of their own to Chase Home, one of the very institutions where many YDC survivors began their journeys.

"Many of these survivors—now inmates—are living with the lifelong consequences of abuse they suffered in state-run juvenile facilities," said Legal-Bay's Head of Sales, Amber Cardillo. "Yet even with so little, they choose to give. That is the definition of Christmas spirit."

If you are a plaintiff or attorney involved in an active lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against a pending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Meanwhile, the YDC Settlement Fund, once promised as a path to justice, has slowed to a crawl. With the fund reportedly insolvent for many claimants, survivors who endured some of the worst abuse cases in the nation—including one that resulted in a record-breaking $38 million jury verdict—are being told to wait indefinitely.

State officials are now cautioning the public that paying out settlements could raise taxes, an argument many see as a convenient excuse to avoid responsibility during the holiday season.

"It feels like the legislature is wearing Scrooge's top hat this year," said Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay. "I've been in this industry for 20 years, and the horror of the YDC cases stands apart from anything I've seen. We supported these victims when no one else believed in them, and we support them even more today, when the state seems to have hit the brakes after dangling hope in front of them."

Janish continued, "The spirit of Christmas is about compassion, courage, and giving. These survivors—despite everything—are showing more heart than those in power. We believe they deserve justice, recognition, and their day in court. We're proud to stand with them."

If you'd like to donate to Chase Home or simply learn more, please visit the Chase Home website HERE

About Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding: Legal-Bay is a leading national provider of presettlement funding for survivors of sexual abuse, accidents, and other personal injury cases. Known for championing victims in the Polinsky Children's Center lawsuits of San Diego when few others would, Legal-Bay is at the forefront when it comes to fighting for all sexual abuse plaintiffs. They offer financial assistance to plaintiffs awaiting the outcomes of their lawsuits, ensuring they have the support they need during challenging times.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, lawsuit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

Legal-Bay is known to many as the best lawsuit funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405, where agents are always standing by.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC