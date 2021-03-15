Legal-Bay Announces Personal Injury Loans on the Rise

CEDAR GROVE, N.J., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they have seen a flood of new personal injury cases during the first quarter of 2021. Plaintiffs are filing at a rate previously not seen since pre-pandemic, and Legal-Bay's team is prepared to keep up with the demand. They're one of the leading lawsuit loan funding companies in the industry, and offer a lightning-fast approval process.

With the noticeable increase in the number of claims filed this year, there could be a potential backlog in the courts until cases get settled. Legal-Bay believes plaintiffs shouldn't be left waiting for the money they have coming to them, and is expanding their personal injury settlement loan department in order to accommodate litigants who would rather opt for presettlement funding.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "With courts just now starting to open and new cases coming in, unfortunately the already-slow system will be taxed even more. We expect clients who are at home and cannot pay bills will be needing cash advances in upcoming months. We remain, as always, poised to help."

If you are involved in an active personal injury lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay remains dedicated to helping clients with their personal injury claims. Anyone that has an existing lawsuit and needs cash now can apply for loan settlement funding to help get through their financial crises. Legal-Bay funds all types of personal injury loans for lawsuits including slips and falls, car or boat accidents, construction mishaps, work-related injuries, medical malpractice, premise liability, and more.

Legal-Bay's pre settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really loans, but rather cash advances.

To apply for a loan on lawsuit right now, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

