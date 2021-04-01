Legal-Bay Announces Ruling in Wrongful Termination Case

PATERSON, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, LLC, a leading pre-settlement funding company, reports today that they are increasing their funding for victims of wrongful termination in light of a recent ruling. An affirmative action officer was injured when she tripped over a rod in the lobby of Paterson's City Hall. The municipal employee utilized worker's compensation to take a year of leave to recover, but there was a miscommunication when she asked to extend it, and was terminated instead. After a lengthy legal battle, Ms. Kinion was awarded $125,000.

Legal-Bay expects to see comparable damages for similar cases in the future. They urge plaintiffs who have lost their jobs due to racial, gender, disability, or age-related discrimination to reach out now for financial assistance while they await a ruling on their case. A lawsuit loan can help ease the burden of people dealing with lost pay, lost benefits, emotional stress, punitive damages, and legal fees.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's focus of assisting plaintiffs in similar situations, "Due to complexities in corporate America with regard to what is deemed morally just and legally right, we are seeing a dramatic increase in wrongful termination lawsuits. These cases have substantial value for plaintiffs who did nothing wrong, but were terminated unjustly."

If you are an attorney or plaintiff in an ongoing wrongful termination lawsuit and require an immediate cash advance settlement loan from your case, please visit our website HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay's settlement loans program can offer immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans —sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the law suit loans aren't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

If you require an immediate cash advance loan settlement from your wrongful termination lawsuit, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where skilled agents are standing by to hear about your specific case.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC