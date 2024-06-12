Legal-Bay Commits More Capital to Truck and Semi Accident Lawsuit Funding

Legal Funding Firm announces that they have secured and committed more capital to fund more truck accident lawsuit settlement advance requests for plaintiffs nationwide.

DALLAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they have secured and committed more capital to fund more truck accident lawsuits for truck and semi wreck victims nationwide.

For almost two decades now, Legal-Bay has been an industry leader amongst the truck accident lawsuit loan companies out there. Other truck crash lawsuit funders and semi-truck accident pre settlement loan companies are known to have more accident lawsuit loan restrictions on large lawsuit loans and a settlement loan or presettlement loan application process that occasionally goes nowhere when the amount requested is over $100K.

However, Legal-Bay specializes in truck accident pre settlement funding and settlement cash advances on semi truck wrecks and accidents involving tractor trailers, offering some of the best rates industry-wide with approvals occurring within 24-48 hours in most cases from start to finish of a client's first call or pre-application, with the lawsuit settlement advance money hitting their bank accounts in sometimes less than a day. Legal-Bay specializes in large legal funding advances for truck and semi accidents from $100K to $500K as well as buyouts when there is another funding company with prior advance.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "We have made a push to be a high-end funder of commercial truck accidents when the funding amounts and buyouts of other funding liens are over $100K. The market is not as robust for large commercial fundings but our capital has been increased to focus on this market in many states across the country."

Legal-Bay says that truck accidents are prevalent in many of the larger states such as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Ohio, California, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Legal-Bay says that truck accidents are prevalent in many of the larger states such as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Ohio, California, Georgia, and Tennessee. Legal-Bay offers truck accident funding solutions and tractor trailer accident lawsuit loans as well as other accident pre settlement loans involving heavy duty vehicles, big rigs, 18 wheelers, semis, dump trucks, garbage trucks, and others.

If you have already retained a lawyer and have filed a truck accident or big-rig suit and you need lawsuit money fast, then Legal-Bay can help. If you or a loved one are unsure if you have a truck accident lawsuit, or any other type of claim resulting in personal injury, Legal-Bay can assist with that as well.

Legal-Bay works with nationally recognized personal injury attorneys throughout the United States and can help obtain a free legal consultation with a truck accident lawyer, where you are only charged if and when they achieve a settlement award—much like Legal-Bay's pre-settlement funding, where you only pay back the lawsuit loan if and when you win your case.



Daily, truck accident plaintiffs or surviving loved ones ask questions such as: how much are most truck accident settlements, how does legal funding work, are lawsuit loans a good idea, what's the largest trucking settlement, who are the best truck accident lawsuit loan companies, how do I get a loan on lawsuit, who offers loans for trucking accident lawsuits, what do you do if you've been in a bad accident in an 18 wheeler or big rig or tractor trailer, what to do after bad accident with tractor trailer lawsuit potential, how to sue someone for semi wreck, what is a loan on settlement or loan on lawsuit?



Typical funding amounts for truck wreck lawsuits and semi crash suits start between $10-25K, with funds hitting the client's bank account within days—sometimes hours. Legal-Bay stands ready to assist as many truck accident plaintiffs as possible from New Jersey to Philadelphia to Baltimore to California and every city and state throughout the country.



SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC