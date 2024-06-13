Legal-Bay Expands Branch Focused on Traumatic Brain Injury Case Funding

Legal funding firm expands its team of underwriters and experts to handle increasing volume of TBI calls, inquiries, and applications in effort to fund as many TBI plaintiffs as possible.

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they have expanded their traumatic brain injury (TBI) funding division in an effort to meet the TBI lawsuit funding needs of TBI plaintiffs and people with TBI lawsuit claims in all fifty states.

During nearly two decades of experience in the legal funding industry, Legal-Bay has championed for TBI victims by providing them with TBI lawsuit funding and traumatic brain injury (TBI) lawsuit help, even prior to the football concussion cases. With years of involvement and understanding of this type of litigation, Legal-Bay has seen firsthand how long these TBI lawsuits can drag out in court, as well as how this can impact TBI plaintiffs already suffering enough as it is. Often, pending traumatic brain injury (TBI) claims can take time before a TBI plaintiff or TBI attorney even sees a court room if the TBI case is being fought hard enough.

Legal-Bay advocates for TBI victims by aiding them with the TBI pre-settlement funding and traumatic brain injury settlement cash advances they need to not only resume living their lives with as much dignity as possible, but to also see their TBI lawsuit through to the ultimate case settlement value.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, spoke on his company's efforts to assist victims of brain injury and injuries, "TBI cases can be extremely difficult on victims and their families. The settlement values on these cases can range widely from $100K to several million dollars based on the severity. Oftentimes a family member is needed to sign on as power of attorney or POA so that the plaintiff can obtain the funding they need to get better and pay for bills. Our underwriting department is well versed in this, and that is why we are doing all we can to increase our staff to handle these types of claims."

If you or a loved one have already retained a TBI lawyer and have filed a TBI lawsuit, Legal-Bay can help you right now if you need TBI lawsuit money today. Most TBI claims are approved within 24-48 hours with funds hitting your bank account immediately after approval. To learn more or to apply right now for TBI lawsuit funding, please visit Legal-Bay's TBI case loan site, at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/traumatic-brain-injury-lawsuit-funding.php

Aside from providing fast, needed money, borrowed based on a traumatic brain injury (TBI) lawsuit pending settlement, Legal-Bay provides traumatic brain injury (TBI) lawsuit help in other ways as well. For instance, if you believe you or a loved one may have a TBI lawsuit on your hands, or if you are unsure if you have a traumatic brain injury (TBI) claim, Legal-Bay's team of experts can provide you with a free TBI legal consultation or free case evaluation with a nationally recognized TBI law firm, at no cost to you. Our affiliated TBI attorneys will only charge you if and when they receive a TBI lawsuit settlement award for you—similar to how our TBI funding program works. The traumatic brain injury (TBI) cash is only paid back if and when you win your case, making the TBI law suit loan risk free.

If you need help obtaining a traumatic brain injury (TBI) attorney or TBI lawyer for your possible TBI case or potential TBI claim, or if you or a loved one believe you may have suffered injuries from a traumatic brain injury, please call Legal-Bay's toll-free hotline to speak with a live agent who can answer any TBI case questions you may have, at: 877.571.0405.

To learn more about traumatic brain injury (TBI) lawsuit funding, TBI pre-settlement funding, TBI law suit loans, lawsuit loan for TBI, TBI loan settlement advance, pre-settlement money for a TBI case, loan on TBI lawsuit for surgery costs, cash for surgery for TBI lawsuit, traumatic brain injury (TBI) pre settlement loan, a traumatic brain injury (TBI) settlement loan, or a traumatic brain injury (TBI) presettlement cash advance, etc., please visit Legal-Bay's website geared toward TBI case funding to cover all costs and expenses for plaintiffs in an ongoing traumatic brain injury (TBI) lawsuit, pending TBI suit, or pre TBI settlement in a traumatic brain injury (TBI) lawsuit, at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/traumatic-brain-injury-lawsuit-funding.php

If you have a question on your pre settlement TBI costs or on your particular cash advance needs prior to TBI case settlement, including any of the following we commonly hear, such as: how much a TBI settlement is usually worth, how much money can you get for a TBI, how much compensation is typically given for a brain injury, NFL, or football related concussions, how to find a TBI lawyer or attorney, best traumatic brain injury (TBI) loan companies out there, safe TBI loan, TBI lawyers in NJ, how to get TBI case money ASAP, how to afford bills when waiting for TBI case to settle, how long it takes to settle a brain injury (TBI) case, or any other question, please contact Legal-Bay today, where live agents are standing by 24/7 to answer any TBI loan questions you may have.

To learn more, please visit us at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/traumatic-brain-injury-lawsuit-funding.php

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC