Legal-Bay Launches New Site to Cater to Maritime Lawsuit Plaintiffs and Victims with Jones Act Claims

Maritime law can be sophisticated, but Legal-Bay understands the nature of these lawsuits well. Under The Jones Act—a federal law—qualified maritime workers have injury-related benefits as well as the right to sue their employer for any injuries or illnesses suffered on the job or aboard the vessel. Injured ship members or boat crew members may also be entitled to compensation if they suffered injury at sea. Under Maritime laws, seamen and maritime employees have rights and are protected by law if or when they become injured at work or at sea. This applies to not only those who work at sea but to those who work at a shipyard or on an oil rig.

"Seamen" can describe or refer to anyone who's been assigned to a ship, boat, or vessel that can navigate open waters, oceans, and waterways, with job duties that contribute specifically to the operation and functioning of said ship or vessel. Seamen typically include: deckhands, stewards, crew members, housekeeping/maids, engineers, and cooks/chefs.

Cases that fall under maritime law can include fisherman injuries, passenger ship accidents, cruise ship accidents, sailing accidents, boat accidents, ship incidents, and can also involve both on-the-job accidents as well as off-the-job accidents. Maritime laws cover ship owner duties, maritime liens, and ship owner duties to crew.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "We have long been one of the leading funders of Jones Act cases throughout the country. We are now dedicated to even going a step further in making sure that workers injured have ample funds to live while their cases progress through the courts."

Legal-Bay is an aggressive funder on large Jones Act or Maritime Law cases, as they have a dedicated and experienced underwriting team equipped to handle the complexity of these kinds of open water cases. Many kinds of accidents can happen at sea, and Legal-Bay has funded several million dollars in various types, from ports in New York and Jersey to Miami and different parts of Florida, Texas and Gulfport Coasts of the Gulf of Mexico, and even on the West Coast in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and the Pacific Ocean. It is for this reason that Legal-Bay has now launched a branch specifically dedicated to funding Maritime Law cases and Jones Act Cases for plaintiffs injured at sea, hurt at sea, ill at sea, or for crew members who have been injured on board or those in oil rig accidents or those suffering oil rig personal injury.

Many lawsuit funding companies do not understand how to evaluate and fund Maritime cases, Jones Act cases, boat accidents, ship accidents, oil rig accidents, or personal injury aboard ship, boat, vessel, or oil rig injury. However, Legal-Bay understands that Jones Act work accidents are very serious and that large surgical costs are often needed. Legal-Bay also assists law firms with providing necessary capital to get their plaintiffs surgeries required due to boat accidents, ship accidents, oil rig accidents, or Maritime cases or Jones Act law suits. Legal-Bay also works with Maritime injury attorneys to ensure their clients get the care they need as well as the money they need to cover expenses until their case is settled.

Some costs that may be covered or recovered under a Maritime claim include: lost wages, loss of earning, rehab or rehabilitation, long-term rehab or rehabilitation, hospitalization, ER visits, doctor visits, physician appointments, vocational training, emotional health, in-home nursing care, and financial counseling. Offshore oil rig employees may also be covered and approved for maritime or Jones Act lawsuit loan funding.

Legal-Bay is an industry leader in lawsuit cash advance funding, known as "the best lawsuit loan company out there" or "one of the best lawsuit loan companies around." Not only does Legal-Bay fund various types of maritime and Jones Act cases as well as other types of cases, but they have a strong dedication to assisting victims of any type of work-related personal injury. Often, maritime cases can be funded within 24-48 hours, though it depends on the complexity of the case.

Legal-Bay's cash advances are not a lawsuit loan, a fast loan on pending lawsuit, a settlement loan, or a pre-settlement loan, as there is no recourse if the client loses their case. The lawsuit funding advances are pre-settlement or settlement cash advances that a party only pays back if and when they win their case.

