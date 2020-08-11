Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces Deadline Approaching to File Boys Scouts Sexual Abuse Cases

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announces a finite deadline for filing sexual abuse lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America. Claims will only be accepted until November 16, 2020. Failure to file by this date means plaintiffs may not ever get the chance to receive justice for the abuse they suffered in childhood.

The Boy Scouts of America have already paid out over $150 million to victims dating as far back as 1968. They have since filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this past February, and plaintiffs believe the move was made to avoid paying the more than 1000+ cases still waiting to be decided.

Future settlement amounts will be determined based on the organization's total assets and the amount of debt they hold. The non-profit's viability post-payout will also be a consideration. But since the statute-of-limitations has recently been extended, Legal-Bay is confident victims will receive the justice they deserve. Until then, they remain one of only a handful of companies still funding these cases.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the situation, "Legal-Bay has always been a vocal advocate for victims of sexual abuse, especially when that abuse has been perpetrated against a child. Which is why even with the uncertainty on exactly how the Boy Scouts cases will unfold, Legal-Bay remains actively committed to funding the BSA claims."

To apply for funding right now, visit the company's website HERE

Legal-Bay has funded many BSA cases throughout the country, as well as sexual assault and/or harassment in the workplace, personal injury, property damage, rape and assault cases, class action lawsuits, plus many more. Legal-Bay's fast-track approval process can have you approved in one day, and funding within 48-hours of your initial application.

If you or a loved one require an immediate cash advance, please visit us HERE or call 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to hear about your specific case.

Legal-Bay's programs are non-recourse lawsuit cash advances, also known as case cost loans, which means no-risk, as you only repay the lawsuit money if you win your case. They are not a lawsuit loan, pre-settlement loan, presettlement loans or settlement loan.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

Related Links

https://legal-bay.com

