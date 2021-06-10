Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces Expanded Funding for LGBTQ Plaintiffs

NEWARK, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports today that they have renewed their focus on assisting LGBTQ clients with all settlement loan funding needs. With Pride Month well underway, Legal-Bay is taking the opportunity to amplify their ongoing support of the LGBTQ community, including their genderqueer and nonconforming clients, by offering cash advance loans for lawsuits that have been filed for sexual discrimination, harassment, or abuse.

Too often, gay, queer, or trans individuals have found themselves the victims of unfair treatment, either through random acts of violence or discriminatory practices in their workplace. Some have lost their jobs, while others have been harassed or even outright assaulted simply for existing in their own skin. Thankfully, laws have been put in place to offer a small level of retaliation for anyone who finds themselves in this unenviable situation, and settlement loans are available to help out financially while plaintiffs wait for their cases to see the inside of a courtroom.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay says, "We are one of the most active companies in the industry when it comes to funding wrongful termination cases. However, as June is Pride Month, we are putting an extra focus on LGBTQ plaintiffs and their need to obtain funding to pay bills. Oftentimes these individuals are scarred by gross injustices they've faced in the workplace; their names have been tarnished in their field, and simply finding a job becomes difficult. We are one of the best lawsuit funding companies who understands this important component in discrimination or wrongful termination cases."

UNLAWFUL TERMINATION

Based on a 2020 Supreme Court ruling, employment protections have been expanded to LGBTQ individuals which prohibits job discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. The decision now gives employees throughout the country a way to pursue their legal claims should they be terminated for discriminatory reasons.

The 6-3 decision marked a win for the LGBTQ community and their advocates who've maintained that firing a gay or transgender employee for no other reason than their sexuality is a clear violation of recognized civil rights laws. It would seem the courts agree. The decision makes it illegal to discriminate against gay and transgender individuals in regards to their employment status and beyond.

The ruling gives victims of discrimination a way to fight back. Prior to this decision, there was no legal recourse to be found if employees were wrongfully terminated because of their sexuality. Essentially, the new law expanded the parameters of sexual discrimination, as the decision ensures "sex" now includes transgender status and sexual orientation.

If you are a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active unlawful termination lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Nearly 70% of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people report being sexually harassed at their workplaces. Incidents include fellow coworkers making unwelcome comments or asking invasive questions about their sex lives. 1 in 4 report receiving uninvited sexual advances such as unwanted touching or attempts to kiss them.

Over two-thirds of the affected individuals said they did not escalate the harassment claims within the company by reporting the incidents to their higher-ups. Most maintain that they avoided doing so because they did not wish to be "outed."

16% of those surveyed said the workplace atmosphere that allowed for such negative experiences affected their mental health, and many were forced to leave their jobs as a result of being sexually harassed.

If you are a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active sexual harassment lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance loan on lawsuit against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Hard to believe, but even in 2021, some members of the LGBTQ community are still being viciously assaulted due to their sexuality. Each year, numerous gay or trans people are the victims of violent attacks at the hands of homophobes. Whether the violence is sexual in nature and/or just brutally physical, the CDC reports that lesbian, gay, and bisexual people are attacked at higher rates than heterosexual individuals.

Whether in or outside of the workplace, almost half of all LGBTQ respondents—men and women—have reported that they've been targets of sexual violence at one time or another. This figure aligns with findings provided by The National Coalition of Anti-Violence Projects (NCAVP), which suggests that 50% of LGBTQ people can expect to experience sexual violence at some point in their lifetimes. However, while estimates for gay and bisexual men are near 54%, assaults perpetrated against lesbian and bisexual women are closer to 85%.

The assaults aren't always carried out by strangers. Nearly 10% of LGBTQ survivors report that the sexual assault they were subjected to was carried out at the hands of their partners.

LGBTQ people tend to face higher rates of ostracism, which puts them at greater risk for hate-motivated sexual assault. Additionally, society not only hypersexualizes LGBTQ people, but stigmatizes their relationships. This can lead to intimate partner violence stemming from internalized homophobia and self-loathing.

If you are a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active sexual assault lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance lawsuit loan against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Sadly, the above scenarios are all-too-common in today's workplace. Thankfully, however, numerous men and women have been empowered to speak out about their own sexual discrimination, harassment, and assault experiences. The situation has led to an abundance of lawsuit filings and subsequent loan settlement applications across the country. Legal-Bay predicts to fulfill numerous loans for settlements as even more new cases are filed in the U.S. courts this year.

Legal-Bay remains vigilant in helping their LGBTQ clients fight for their civil rights. The company's pre settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really loans, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Contact: Chris Janish,

Email: [email protected]

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

Related Links

https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/

