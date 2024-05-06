Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces Increased Commitment to Product Liability Funding

Pre-Settlement and Settlement Lawsuit Funding Firm commits more capital and staff to plaintiffs with product liability cases due to their complex and time-consuming nature.

PENSACOLA, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today their newfound focus on product liability claims for plaintiffs and lawyers involved in ongoing mass tort litigations. Due to increasing product liability lawsuit loan requests, Legal-Bay has committed more capital to secure even more specialized lawsuit funding for the law firms and plaintiffs out there with product liability cases due to their complex and time-consuming nature.

Legal-Bay's knowledge of product liability lawsuits and experience with mass tort litigations for various products and defective products makes them the leading lawsuit funding firm to call for a complex product defect case involving defective products or product rejection. This experience, as well as Legal-Bay's overall capital, gives them the reputation of the best lawsuit funding firm that exists today.

The lawsuit loan company's team of experts studies each national litigation, often leading the legal funding industry on which cases to begin funding. Many other lawsuit loan companies and lawsuit cash advance places and loan companies do not fund these types of cases due to the complex and time-consuming nature. However, this is just part of why Legal-Bay remains so committed to helping people who have suffered as a result of a defective surgical product or medical device gone wrong, including those that migrate in the body or cause other long-term damage.

If you are wondering what to do when a large corporation will fight your case or if a large corporation or company is fighting your claim, don't hesitate to contact Legal-Bay today. To learn more about product liability lawsuit funding, product liability lawsuit claim loans, product liability lawsuit money, or defective product settlement funding amounts, please visit our new product liability funding site, at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/product-liability.php

Currently, Legal-Bay is expanding their product liability wing as they review various product liability cases and product liability class action suits with national law firms for legal funding options.

Below is a list of just some of the product liability mass tort cases that Legal-Bay's team is actively monitoring or has funded in the past:

IVC Filter

Hernia Mesh

Exactech Implant Recall

Hip Implants

Knee Implants

CPAP Recall

Birth Control

JUUL E-Cigarettes

J&J Talc Products

Round Up Weed Killer

Medical Devices

3M Ear Plugs

Ear Plugs Paraquat

Just For Men Hair Products

Chemical Hair Straightener Products

Essure Birth Control IUD

Permanent Makeup Claim

Eyebrow Tint Claim

Essure Birth Control IUD

Allergen or Saline or Silicone Breast Implants

Legal-Bay is currently reviewing and assessing case worth or proposed settlement amounts for many other bad products or defective products not listed above.

Chris Janish, CEO commented on today's announcement, "Legal-Bay has been built on product liability funding. We are the leading and best mass tort funding company in the country, in my sincere opinion. We work with the top lawyers on each specific litigation, and see cases and litigations from start to finish. We are a guiding light for many victims who may need guidance on a product liability attorney to choose, and funding for surgical needs due to defective product or legal funding just to pay bills. We do it all and take substantial risk—unlike most other litigation finance companies—to help our clients and law firms alike."

To learn more, or to receive a free case evaluation on your bad product claim or defective product suit claim, or if you are looking for a product liability lawyer or product liability law firm please visit Legal-Bay's new website built for these types of claims at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/product-liability.php

Product liability mass tort rulings can come and go based on court rulings, product recalls, and settlements. If you are unsure if you have a lawsuit on your hands, or if you have a product liability lawsuit currently in limbo, you can always check with Legal-Bay for a free evaluation of your claim or potential product liability claim.

To ask them any product recall questions you may have, including questions on how to obtain an attorney, please call 877.571.0405 or visit: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/product-liability.php

If you're looking for a lawyer for a product that messed you up, don't wait; contact Legal-Bay today. We can help you determine if you have a case on your hands and get you the lawyer you need to fight the company that hurt you or product that scarred you.

The personalized lawsuit loan funds—commonly referred to as lawsuit loans, loan on lawsuit, lawsuit settlement loans, loans for settlement, loan on lawsuit settlements, or law suit loans—are risk-free, meaning you only have to pay back the lawsuit money if and when you win your case.

Legal-Bay LLC (as well as their related companies) is not a law firm and cannot provide legal advice on your case; however, Legal-Bay works with lawyers who can provide you with a free legal consultation at the consumer's direction. The terminology of lawsuit loans or settlement funding loans is commonly used by plaintiffs; however, Legal-Bay's programs are not a law suit loan, and are actually cash advances only paid back if you are successful in winning your case.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC