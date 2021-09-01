Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces Influx of Just for Men Litigation Filings

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The premiere Presettlement Funding Company, reports a recent uptick in filings against Combe Incorporated, the company behind Just for Men hair dyes. Individual lawsuits have been filed in places like Louisiana, Florida, and North Carolina, while a class-action suit has been filed in Missouri. Plaintiffs allege that the hair dye causes painful skin burns after use, and may also cause permanent disfigurement in the form of vitiligo, a depigmentation of the skin.

The Just for Men dyes contain para-phenylenediamine (PPD) , a popular hair-dyeing ingredient that's used in over 60% of both professional and at-home hair coloring products currently on the market. However, PPD is a known allergen for certain people, some of whom are completely unaware of their allergy until they experience a negative reaction after using it. Just for Men saw a 500% increase in sales as numerous people attempted do-it-yourself hair care during Covid shutdowns, but the increase in users led to additional allergic reactions, and subsequently, more lawsuits.

At this time, Legal-Bay's sources have advised them that Just for Men is privately settling some cases with values for serious injuries in the $100K range. Unfortunately, Just for Men has been slow to pay out any settlements to date.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay , commented, "We continue to assist victims of Just for Men despite no timeline as to when settlements will be finalized or when payouts will actually occur. It is clear that Covid has slowed the payment process, however at this time we have no timetable for when the litigation will pick back up or plaintiffs with serious injuries will be paid."

Legal-Bay's pre-settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse funding is risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case.

