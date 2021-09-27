Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Company Reports Spike in Motor Vehicle Bus Accident Claims

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an uptick in motor vehicle accidents now that Covid restrictions have been eased. Now that it's back-to-school season, many people who have been working from home the past eighteen months are on the roads again heading back to the office. Unfortunately, more drivers equates to more car, truck, and bus accidents, prompting a wave of new accident filings.

Plaintiffs in motor vehicle cases are seeking compensation for harm done to their automobiles, and in some cases, bodily injury. Legal-Bay stands ready to provide settlement loans to plaintiffs who need cash now.

If you're a plaintiff involved in an active motor vehicle lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "Our underwriting reports indicate applications for accidents are on the rise. We haven't seen such a high level of motor vehicle claims since pre-pandemic. But now that places of business have reopened and kids are back in school, there are an increased number of car, truck, and bus drivers on the road. We expect a very busy autumn approving numerous cash advances for our clients in need."

Legal-Bay is one of the leading funding companies for lawsuit loans involving motor vehicle accidents, and their turnaround is among the fastest in the industry. Car accident and semi-truck accident cases are typically approved within 24 hours. However, Legal-Bay handles all cases including personal injury, and more.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

