Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Continues to Assist CA Wildfire Victims despite PG&E Bankruptcy

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports that after two years of litigation, a guilty plea, and admitted negligence, the California utility company PG&E has filed for bankruptcy. PG&E is expected to pay $13.5 billion to people who lost homes and businesses from wildfires started by its equipment, including the devastating Camp Fire of 2018 that claimed 84 lives. Additionally, Governor Newsom signed into law a $20 billion fund to assist in the displaced residents' recovery.

Those who have been affected can apply for aid through the Wildfire Assistance Program, a fund intended to help anyone who needs financial assistance with housing costs or daily living expenses while they rebuild their lives.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "We were one of the first funding firms to help displaced California residents obtain funding on wildfire claims, despite the uncertainties of payouts. Values of lost property are still being ascertained, and we don't know how long it will take to sort out PG&E's bankruptcy issues, but our underwriting team is still approving cases regardless."

Victims of these disasters need to rebuild their homes and their lives now, but their cases are lagging in the court system. Legal-Bay is proud to offer presettlement funding to plaintiffs so they can survive until their wildfire lawsuit is determined by a claims administrator.

Legal-Bay's pre settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

