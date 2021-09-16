Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Continues to Assist Sexual Abuse Victims Nationally Despite Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are actively funding lawsuit loans for sexual abuse cases despite a backlogged court system. Covid shutdowns were responsible for putting many cases on hold indefinitely. But even before the pandemic, the unprecedented new window of opportunities to file older cases in many states have created many challenges on how to resolve so many claims.

In February of 2019, New York signed the Child Victims Act (CVA) into law. The law provides a way for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file claims beyond the previously allotted statute of limitations window. The CVA allowed more than 10,000 survivors to come forward and file new lawsuits in NY along. Other states such as New Jersey ( NJ ), California ( CA ), and Pennsylvania ( PA ) have also passed similar laws.

Just through the CVA alone, more than a thousand new accusations were leveled against the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), and over four thousand against the New York Catholic dioceses. Those numbers are on top of the almost 90,000 previously-filed claims against both organizations. The staggering amount of claims prompted both the Diocese and Boy Scouts organization to file for bankruptcy. While the bankruptcy claims may cause further delays, they will almost certainly affect desired settlement amounts. Legal-Bay has no exact timeline for trial dates nor numbers for what kind of damages plaintiffs can hope to receive.

If you have been or know a victim of any type of sexual assault or harassment and need an immediate loan on lawsuit cash advance, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Unfortunately, many victims who have waited all these years to receive justice are now seeing justice delayed even longer. Many older cases of sex abuse present challenges in and of itself. But when you add Covid into the equation, we are left to deal with delays unlike the courts have ever seen before. Despite these challenges and uncertainties, Legal-Bay remains committed to doing everything possible to assist victims of sexual abuse obtain pre-settlement funding for qualifying cases. The discouraging thing is that settlement amounts for sex abuse cases will not be based on merit, but how much money the defendants have today."

Typically, values are determined based on the merits of each individual claim, then settlements are paid out accordingly from the overall settlement amount. Last month, a Delaware federal judge commenced hearings to consider a proposed $850 million settlement for the over 50,000 plaintiffs in a BSA sexual abuse lawsuit, 1000 of which were filed through New York's Child Victims Act.

It would be fair to say that the vast majority of those plaintiffs are eagerly awaiting their day in court. However, the sheer number of lawsuits coupled with Covid delays have created quite the standstill. The decision to come forward is never easy to begin with, but to endure the snail's pace with which these lawsuits have been progressing is simply twisting the knife. Nearly two years since the passage of CVA and still no resolution is in sight. Legal-Bay appreciates the frustration plaintiffs may be experiencing throughout this languorous process, and understands that waiting indefinitely for a settlement may not be in a plaintiff's best financial interest. The company feels that once some of the windows close to file some of the older claims, that the defendants will be able to understand their exposure better and move towards resolution.

Aside from BSA and Catholic churches, thousands of sexual abuse allegations are aimed at teachers, coaches, health care workers, and foster care systems. In addition, there are numerous claims against family members, neighbors and strangers. Legal-Bay has written before about Reginald Archibald, who is accused of abusing hundreds of children since 1948 while employed as a doctor at Rockefeller University Hospital for over 40 years. 70 of those claims filed have been through the CVA. Some of Archibald's cases have already been resolved, and a handful of other survivors have been able to reap a piece of the settlement amount without even having to file suits of their own.

The extended statute of limitation window for filing via the CVA was closed on August 14, 2021. However, survivors can still file civil claims, as long as they do so before they reach the age of 55. Failure to do so will ensure they'll have relinquished any rights to pursue a case in the future.

The CVA allows courts to resolve a large number of cases at once rather than litigate each individual claim. Thousands of cases are still waiting to make it through New York's backlogged court system, which is a discouraging scenario considering the process could take months or even years. Rather than leaving plaintiffs to wait endlessly, Legal-Bay is providing settlement loans for any and all qualifying sexual abuse cases.

