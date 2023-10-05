Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Dedicates New Branch to Case Cost & Trial Costs Funding for Attorneys and Law Firms Nationwide

Pre Settlement Firm aims to be a resource to their law firm client base to assist with building case value and prepping for trial expense needs.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, a leader in lawsuit funding services, legal funding, and top-notch customer service, announced today that they have launched a new branch focused specifically on funding attorney requests and law firm cash advance requests, also referred to by others as attorney loans.

Legal-Bay—an expert in pre-settlement funding, settlement funding, and legal funding—provides cash advances to plaintiffs involved in a wide array of accidents and personal injury claims, but also to attorneys and law firms. When it comes to law firm financing, Legal-Bay strives to be a leader in the industry, providing funding for law firm loans, advancement of fees, lines of credit, case cost or trial financing, expert witness costs, and other general capital office expense needs. Legal-Bay is able to structure both small and large transactions on either a recourse or non-recourse basis, depending on the nature of each transaction.

Legal-Bay typically works on attorney funding requests ranging from $25k for basic expert fees and up to $25MM for general law firm cash-flow needs, law firm acquisition funding, and national marketing campaigns. However, the firm remains committed to being flexible to address any firm's specific needs.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the new announcement, "We are already the largest pre-settlement funding firm in Northern New Jersey, however with today's announcement we are moving into a new category of assisting our entire national lawsuit firm data base with the ability to access capital for their client's case expenses during discovery and ultimately right up until trial costs as well. Our programs are flexible, and our underwriting process is efficient; funds in most cases can be delivered within a week of completing an application."

Legal-Bay is not a traditional bank. Legal-Bay's underwriting process and credit requirements are based on the strength of the specific case on hand or a portfolio of cases held by the law firm. To learn more, please visit their new page dedicated solely to attorney funding and law firm funding at: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/for-attorneys.php

In addition, Legal-Bay provides fast plaintiff funding services and resources for plaintiffs in need, ensuring the law firm's client can hang in for a fair settlement. The application process is straightforward with no unnecessary document requests, and Legal-Bay offers the lowest flat rates in the entire lawsuit funding industry. This includes pre-settlement funding, settlement funding, surgical funding, and verdict on appeal funding.

Legal-Bay also offers surgery and medical procedure funding. This maximizes case value and allows a client to get health issues in order when insurance is not providing coverage. Legal-Bay understands each market nationally and can negotiate upfront cash prices for surgeons, facility fees, anesthesia, hardware, and other medical procedures that are needed.

For special situations not listed here, just know that Legal-Bay is a creative funding firm that is open to considering alternative, collateralized transactions that make sense.

Apply today and get the cash flow your firm needs now. Please call Legal-Bay's 24-hour hotline at: 877.571.0405 or visit their new site dedicated solely to attorney and law firm requests: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/for-attorneys.php

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC