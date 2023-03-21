Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Expands Railroad Injury Department in Light of Norfolk Southern Train Derailments

Leading presettlement funding company now accepting applications for train accident victims of New Jersey Transit (NJT), Metro-North Railroad (MTR), and Long Island Railroad (LIRR) commuters and workers

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The premier Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announces today that they are expanding their FELA and railroad injury claims department in light of the multiple Norfolk Southern train derailments in recent months. In 2021 alone, railroad accidents were responsible for over 6000 injuries to pedestrians, drivers, commuters, and workers alike.

While most victims can file personal injury lawsuits, railway workers have a few additional hoops to jump through in order to seek restitution. Railroad employees aren't eligible to file for workers' comp, so the FELA Act of 1908 was established as a way to provide financial relief for injuries sustained on the job. Damages in railroad cases are in line with personal injury settlement awards such as reimbursement for lost earnings, medical expenses, and physical/mental pain and suffering.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the situation, "Navigating the court process can take a long time, and Legal-Bay doesn't think plaintiffs should have to wait for the money they're entitled to. Our knowledgeable staff can evaluate complex railroad injury cases quickly in order to get funding approved immediately."

Legal-Bay advocates for victims of railroad injuries, and provides settlement loan funding for all types of cases including personal injury, car, boat, or truck accidents, medical malpractice, and more.

Legal-Bay provides some of the best rates and fastest approvals in the industry, less than 24-48 hours in some cases. Their settlement funding loans have helped numerous plaintiffs by providing immediate cash in advance of a lawsuit's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

