Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Focusing on Police Brutality and Wrongful Imprisonment Cases in Light of Recent Vote to Legalize Marijuana

TRENTON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, is renewing their commitment to victims of the War on Drugs. Now that marijuana is on the path toward legalization, the company is poised to provide numerous settlement loans for plaintiffs in related police brutality and wrongful imprisonment cases.

According to the ACLU, marijuana arrests account for over half of all drug arrests in the United States. The FBI's data shows that police make more arrests for marijuana offenses than any other drug. The vast majority—92%—were for simply possessing marijuana, not selling it. Additionally, despite equal usage rates, black people are more than three times as likely than whites to be arrested, and about five times as likely to see time behind bars. This presents not only a prison overcrowding problem, but a racial issue as well.

However, New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota voted last week to join the ranks of 11 other states in easing restrictions on marijuana, a surefire win for offenders who've found themselves at the mercy of excessively harsh treatment in the past. The new laws will allow individuals serving certain marijuana-related sentences to request resentencing or even expungement, and pave the way for victims of police brutality to sue for any injuries incurred while being unreasonably detained.

If you or a loved one require an immediate cash advance pre-settlement funding loan from your marijuana conviction, police brutality, or wrongful imprisonment lawsuit, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Chris Janish, CEO commented, "We are seeing a swift shift in marijuana laws throughout the entire country from New Jersey to California. This has many effects on the entire criminal justice system; most notably there will be less traffic stops for marijuana which should reduce police brutality cases that stem from civil rights violations."

In Harris County Texas, there are numerous cases in which defendants pled guilty even though repeated lab tests showed they were not carrying illegal drugs. There have been over 100 exonerations in ordinary drug possession cases in this one county alone, without even delving into the stats of the rest of the state. 62% of those exonerated in Harris County were African American… in an area where only 20% of its residents are black.

Since 1989, almost 2000 incarcerated individuals have been cleared in "group exonerations" from over a dozen incidents where the innocent defendants were framed by police. The majority of those exonerated were black, and all cases were regarding drug crimes that never even happened. Surely, there are countless other cases with similar situations that have not yet been brought to light.

The main reason for the racial disproportion in drug cases is that police tend to enforce drug laws more often against blacks than against whites. Despite equal usage, studies have shown that African Americans are more frequently stopped, searched, and arrested, lending not only to systematic racial profiling in the war on drugs but—in some instances—police brutality when confrontations escalate.

In the War on Drugs, guilty or innocent, police officers have always focused disproportionately on African Americans. The sad truth is that some police officers go out of their way to frame innocent black people when it comes to drug crimes. The system in which they operate is designed to deliver an easy conviction in such cases. The practice is not only ineffective, incendiary, and shameful, but has proven to be a blatant disregard for human rights.

If you or a loved one require an immediate cash advance loan settlement from your marijuana conviction, police brutality, or wrongful imprisonment lawsuit, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay is currently funding loans for settlements in the following cases: wrongful incarceration, wrongful imprisonment, wrongful conviction, prosecutorial misconduct, police brutality, false arrest, excessive force, and prison rape or assault. Legal-Bay has been a leader in providing pre-settlement money for many of these cases as well as all personal injury and commercial litigation cases. While Legal-Bay offers loans on settlement amounts based on a plaintiff's anticipated payout at the end of their trial, the amount of financial compensation awarded by the courts will depend on the type of claim made.

Legal-Bay Lawsuit Settlement Funding is an advocate for victims of marijuana arrests, and is committed to helping plaintiffs acquire loans for lawsuits. Any pre settlement funding received is risk-free since the law suit loans only need to be repaid if the plaintiff wins their case.

Legal-Bay's programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse cash funding—sometimes referred to as loan on lawsuit or loan for settlement—is risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. So, while this article sometimes mentions "loans for lawsuit" or "loan settlement," the correct terminology is actually "pre-settlement lawsuit funding." The reason is because a "lawsuit loan" isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

Please visit the company's website HERE for more information on how Legal-Bay can help you out with a settlement loan during this difficult time.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC