Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Focusing on Providing Law Firms with Resources to Build Case Value

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are expanding their surgical funding department. Surgery funding is a fast and easy way for plaintiffs to get financing to pay for a medically-necessary surgical procedure when no insurance exists. Unfortunately, just because you've been injured—through no fault of your own—doesn't always guarantee that you'll be able to get proper medical treatment. In fact, there are many plaintiffs who simply never heal properly because they don't have the ability to pay for costly surgeries.

For plaintiffs who need surgery due to personal injury or medical malpractice, the hospital bills can be astronomical. And while a client's lawsuit drags through the courts, many medical providers no longer want to work on a lien or Letter of Protection (LOP). While the case may have tremendous payout potential, the bottom line is that the client needs treatment to heal and get their true value. This is where Legal-Bay's expertise comes in. We're a financial resource for law firms (allowing them to fight cases against tough defendants) as well as plaintiffs (supplying surgical funding so medical providers will provide treatment). It's a win for all.

If you're a law firm that needs assistance with case cost funding or surgical or medical procedure funding for a client, please inquire about a lawsuit pre settlement cash advance at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call: 877.571.0405

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "We've found these two services to be invaluable to lawyers and medical providers. Many law firms have walked away from great cases because they couldn't get the surgical funding, expert cost funding, trial cost funding, or general case costs needed to properly prosecute a valid claim."

Legal-Bay's non-recourse pre-settlement funding programs are not a lawsuit funding loan, lawsuit loans, presettlement loan, presettlement loans, pre-settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans. Pre-settlement funding is merely an immediate cash allowance given in advance of a plaintiff's impending monetary award. The cash advance is risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should you lose your case.

To apply right now, please visit: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call: 877.571.0405

Source: Legal-Bay LLC Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

SOURCE Legal-Bay LLC

Related Links

http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com

