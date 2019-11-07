Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Focusing On Wrongful Termination Cases

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, reports today that they are focusing a large portion of their pre-settlement cash advance funding capital toward victims of wrongful termination due to racial, gender, or age-related discrimination. With the many payouts plaintiffs have received from the most recent court cases, Legal-Bay anticipates even more wrongful termination lawsuit filings to come.

Legal-Bay provides financial assistance to people who have recently found themselves unemployed, and can provide cash advances to plaintiffs while their cases are tied up in litigation. These pre settlement funds can assist people dealing with lost pay, lost benefits, emotional stress, punitive damages, and legal fees.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's focus of assisting plaintiffs in similar situations, "If the recent increase in applications is to be used as an indication, we can safely surmise that the number of wrongful termination lawsuits is on the rise. While the situation is frustrating and stressful for those who may have found themselves unjustly dismissed from their jobs, Legal-Bay is committed to helping these out-of-work individuals as they fight their cases."

If you are actively engaged in a lawsuit as a result of wrongful termination, please visit the company's website at http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com for more information on how Legal-Bay can help you during this difficult time. Legal-Bay also helps victims involved in commercial litigation and verdict or judgment on appeal cases, as well as cases that result in personal injury.

Legal-Bay's programs are non-recourse lawsuit cash advances, also known as case funding, which means you only repay the settlement advance if you win your case. None of the programs should be considered to be a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, settlement loans, settlement loan, pre settlement loans, pre-settlement loans, pre settlement loan or a pre-settlement loan.

If you require an immediate cash advance or need help with finding a lawyer or law firm that specializes in wrongful termination cases, please go to the company's website: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com to fill out a preliminary application, or feel free to call Legal-Bay on its toll-free hotline at: 877.571.0405, where live agents are available to answer your questions.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

SOURCE Legal-Bay LLC

Related Links

http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com

