Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Reopens Underwriting Department for Victims of Sexual Abuse

Presettlement funding company remains a leading advocate for sexual assault survivors who suffered abuse at sports facilities and detention centers in California

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are reopening funding for victims of sexual abuse in light of recent settlements in the McLaren sports facility and multiple Los Angeles detention center lawsuits.

The McLaren case centers on the alleged sexual abuse of hundreds of children by a former Olympic coach, Bahram Hojreh. Hojreh was accused of sexually abusing young female gymnasts who were under his care at the Los Angeles-based gym where he coached. The allegations of abuse first surfaced in 2017, and Hojreh was arrested in April 2018.

In March 2020, the case was settled for a staggering $8.125 million, with each victim receiving $125,000 on average. According to reports, Hojreh pleaded no contest to charges of sexually abusing 13 female gymnasts, aged 7 to 14 years old, between 2014 and 2017. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the sentence was later reduced to 6 years and 8 months, though he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Also in Los Angeles, probation and detention officers at various juvenile centers are being accused of sexually assaulting approximately 300 boys and girls during their incarceration. The lawsuit was filed this past December, and alleges that the minors suffered multiple incidents of sexual abuse at the hands of the very staff employed to watch over them.

The abuse dates back as far as the 1970s right on up through 2018, and specifically names the following facilities: Camp Scott, Camp Kenyon Scudder, Los Padrinos, Barry J. Nidorf, and the Challenger Memorial Youth Centers.

The lawsuit claims that there were times when employees were granted unsupervised access to the detainees, subjecting them to verbal as well as physical and sexual abuse. Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that reasonable supervision should have been enacted to keep the incarcerated juveniles safe.

In January 2020, a California state law opened a three-year window for victims to file suit, allowing any victim of sexual abuse to seek damages regardless of the amount of time that had passed since the assault took place. While that specific filing window has since closed, new cases have emerged similar to the ones outlined above that will need to be resolved. As it stands now, the law only allows victims to file suit prior to their 40th birthday or within five years of becoming aware of the childhood abuse if they are over 40. However, The Justice for Survivors Act is presently being debated in the state, and if passed, would end the statute of limitations to file claims of childhood sexual abuse. Legal-Bay reminds plaintiffs that the legal system is backlogged, creating an indefinite wait for sexual abuse survivors to see justice.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "The issue of sexual abuse of minors has been an ongoing problem for years, and unfortunately, still continues today. The California sports facility and juvenile detention center cases are just two examples of the ongoing problem of sexual abuse within youth organizations. While it's encouraging to see settlements being reached, it's clear that much more needs to be done to prevent abuse from occurring in the first place. This includes greater advocacy for the children. Only by taking bold steps can we ensure that kids are kept safe and protected while in the care of youth-based institutions. In the meantime, Legal-Bay stands at the ready to assist survivors and their families with their lawsuit funding needs."

These cases highlight the need for greater accountability and oversight of any facility that caters to minors. It is clear that there are systemic issues within these institutions that allow abuse to occur, and it is essential that steps are taken to prevent it.

One way to address the problem is through better education and training for counselors, coaches, and staff members. It is essential that those who work with children understand the signs of abuse and know how to report it. Additionally, facilities must have clear policies and procedures in place for reporting and investigating allegations of abuse.

Another critical step is to provide support and resources for victims of abuse. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward and report abuse, and they need to be supported throughout the process. This includes providing access to counseling and mental health care and ensuring that sufferers are not victimized further by the legal system.

