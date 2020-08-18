Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Updates Child Sex Abuse Litigations Throughout the Country

CEDAR GROVE, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, announced their commitment to providing pre-settlement funding for victims of sexual abuse even as many defendants such as the Boy Scouts of America and Catholic Archdioceses across the country file for bankruptcy or fight statute-of-limitation laws.

While Legal-Bay offers lawsuit loans based on a plaintiff's anticipated settlement at end of trial, the amount of financial compensation awarded by the courts will depend on the kind of claim made: The extent of the abuse, what kind of abuse was allegedly suffered, and the length of time for which the abuse went on. The age of the victim will also be a factor, as well as the physical or psychological injury that a victim suffered.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "Unfortunately the many litigations all across the country involving sex abuse cases has become very vast and confusing for the victims. Our underwriting team is working feverishly to stay up-to-date with each evolving litigation as best as possible, so that we can do our very best to assist any victims who are desperately in need of funding. Between Covid-19 and now many recent bankruptcy filings, we see tens of thousands of victims waiting several years to ultimately get financial justification."

Between Covid-19 and now many recent bankruptcy filings, we see tens of thousands of victims waiting several years to ultimately get financial justification.

As the Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby cases played out, we were hit with yet another celebrity sex scandal: The Epstein Victims' Compensation Fund Program has been established by Jeffrey Epstein's estate to benefit survivors who were sexually assaulted by the late multi-millionaire and his longtime partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. Eligible individuals include all victims and survivors of sexual abuse by Epstein "regardless of where they were harmed, when they were harmed, whether the claim is time-barred by the applicable statute of limitations, and whether they have previously filed a lawsuit against or settled with Epstein and/or the Estate."

It is estimated that Epstein may have abused hundreds of women since the 1990s, some underaged. The Palm Beach Post notes that some victims have felt safer coming forward with abuse allegations since Epstein's death. And now they will have a chance to be compensated without any sort of cap on the amount they can receive, as each claim will be reviewed individually. Survivors can submit a claim even if a statute of limitations had prevented them from doing so in the past.

Survivors can submit a claim even if a statute of limitations had prevented them from doing so in the past.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year as legal claims of past sexual abuse continue to mount. The Chapter 11 petition was filed in Delaware in the midst of numerous new sex abuse lawsuits. Several states including California, New York, and New Jersey recently expanded their statute of limitations enabling victims to file suit when they weren't eligible to do so previously. California, for example, opens a three-year "lookback window" which relaxes age restrictions on filing claims, giving claimants until the age of 40, or until five years after they've become aware of the abuse.

Officials for the Boy Scouts of America will not say how many abuse lawsuits have been filed or how many millions they have already paid out in settlements. Some experts put the number of active lawsuits well into the hundreds, which doesn't take into account the many suits that were settled out of court for undisclosed amounts.

The bankruptcy petition for BSA lists assets of $1 billion to $10 billion and liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion. Some insurance companies that represent the organization have refused to cover payouts in sexual abuse cases, contending that more could have been done by BSA's leaders to prevent the abuse from occurring in the first place.

The bankruptcy will most likely halt ongoing lawsuits while settlements are negotiated.

The bankruptcy will most likely halt ongoing lawsuits while settlements are negotiated.

The New York Archdiocese has paid out over $40 million in compensation to 189 victims of clergy sexual abuse just this year. The Diocese of Rochester alone has over 90 cases submitted through the New York Child Victims Act, and has since filed bankruptcy. The average claim comes to just over $211,000 per plaintiff. The payouts are a result of the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program, which was put into place to address the multiple accusations against the New York Diocese.

Governor Cuomo assisted in passing legislation to extend filing deadlines for sexual abuse survivors in the state of New York (A.8401-C/S.8977). The new legislation, also known as The Sexual Assault Victim Bill of Rights, provides survivors with information regarding their care and treatment, affords them health care services at no cost, and allows them to receive updates regarding any DNA test results, evidence kits, and status of their case. Notifying victims of their legal rights will help ensure survivors receive the information they need to navigate complicated medical and criminal justice systems. The law took effect last summer and enables sexual abuse victims to file criminal charges until they reach age 28 and civil cases until age 55.

For more information on the funding programs and a complete list of cases Legal-Bay funds, including Boy Scouts of America, clergy sexual abuse, or any other sex crime cases, please visit the company's website HERE.

Legal-Bay has been a leader in providing pre-settlement money for many of these cases even while most companies have stopped legal funding due to defendants claiming bankruptcy. Recently, statute-of-limitation issues in places like California, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania have been extended. This has created a whole new wave of filings, but has also made negotiations and obtaining fair settlements more difficult.

Recently, statute-of-limitation issues in places like California, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania have been extended. This has created a whole new wave of filings, but has also made negotiations and obtaining fair settlements more difficult.

