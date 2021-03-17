Legal-Bay Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Increased Lawsuit Loan Filings for Medical Malpractice Cases

PATERSON, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are preparing to grant more loans for lawsuits on malpractice cases as an unprecedented number of new claims continue to file in.

The most common forms of medical malpractice are: misdiagnosis, surgical errors requiring amputation or loss of limbs, treatment failures, birth injuries, and prescription drug errors. Medical malpractice is a specific kind of personal injury case aimed at hospitals, surgery centers, nurses, doctors, EMTs, or other medical professionals. It's a form of lawsuit that only applies when there is personal injury inflicted on a patient while receiving medical care. Plaintiffs in these cases are applying for lawsuit loans rather than wait out the extended time it may take to reach a settlement in court.

Some states limit (or "cap") punitive damages, basically limiting the amount of money a winning lawsuit can receive. However, there is no cap on compensatory (whether economic or non-economic) damages in New Jersey cases. Legal-Bay's settlement loans can help get money into a plaintiff's hands well before any damages have been established at the end of trial.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "We have seen a recent surge of medical malpractice cases against hospitals being filed most likely due to cases on hold due to covid. Medical malpractice cases can be tricky when it comes to obtaining funding, but our team of underwriters is skilled and aggressive when approving these type of cases."

If you require an immediate cash advance settlement loan from your medical malpractice case, please visit our website HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding can offer immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans —sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the law suit loans aren't really loans cash advances.

