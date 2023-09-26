Legal-Bay Lawsuit Settlement Funding Launches New Car Accident Funding Site

News provided by

Legal-Bay, LLC

26 Sep, 2023, 06:30 ET

Lawsuit Cash Advance Firm dedicates new website page to all types of motor vehicle accident cases and lists crash types eligible for 12 to 24-hour funding approvals.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Company, a leader in lawsuit funding services and excellent customer service, announced today that they have launched a new website page dedicated solely to car accidents, truck wrecks, highway pileups, and any other motor vehicle accident involving drivers or pedestrians. A more detailed list includes car accidents, truck crashes, semi accidents, bus accidents, train wrecks, railroad crossing fatalities, bicycle hit and run, pedestrian accidents, crosswalk accidents, and other motor vehicle accidents not listed here.

Legal-Bay instructs all new and prospective clients in need of a lawsuit cash advance to go directly to the page listed below if they have been injured in a car wreck, truck accident, rear ended, head on collision, if they've been T-boned, or if they've suffered injury in any other kind of motor vehicle incident.

Legal-Bay specializes in—and prioritizes—accident lawsuit pre-settlement and settlement funding. Additionally, Legal-Bay offers the quickest approvals industry-wide.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Many people call and ask, 'How can I get cash or a cash advance off my car accident case?' We want those clients to know it's simpler than they think, and that we remain fully staffed and ready to honor our quick approval process on most cases that are eligible for funding. To streamline the process, we have dedicated a website page solely to these types of cases. All they have to do to apply is visit our new website listed below."

To apply right now for the 12 to 24-hour approval process on your car or truck accident lawsuit settlement or pre-settlement funding request, or any other type of vehicle accident settlement funding request, please visit: https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/accident-lawsuit-loans-and-funding-products.php

Legal-Bay states that the accident cases listed below (as well as others not listed) are eligible for the 12 to 24-hour approvals:

Car accidents, SUV accidents, auto or other motor vehicle accidents; same-day tractor trailer accident loans on commercial, truck, semi, rig, or 18-wheeler tractor trailer accidents; boat, ship, water vessel, or Jones Act accident; train accidents; limousine accidents; pickup truck accidents; bus, taxi cab, subway, or public transportation accidents; ambulance accidents; fire truck crashes; police car accidents; ATV, bicycle, or pedestrian accidents; construction, NY Labor Law, or work-related automobile accidents; and airplane, aircraft, or jet accidents.

Please see below the states across the US that are eligible for Legal-Bay's accident settlement or auto accident pre-settlement funding:

Alabama (AL), Alaska (AK), Arizona (AZ), Arkansas (AR), California (CA), Colorado (CO), Connecticut (CT), Delaware (DE), Florida (FL), Georgia (GA), Hawaii (HI), Idaho (ID), Illinois (IL), Indiana (IN), Iowa (IA), Kansas (KS), Kentucky (KY), Louisiana (LA), Maine (ME), Maryland (MD), Massachusetts (MA), Michigan (MI), Minnesota (MN), Mississippi (MS), Missouri (MO), Montana (MT), Nebraska (NE), Nevada (NV), New Hampshire (NH), New Jersey (NJ), New Mexico (NM), New York (NY), North Carolina (NC), North Dakota (ND), Ohio (OH), Oklahoma (OK), Oregon (OR), Pennsylvania (PA), Rhode Island (RI), South Carolina (SC), South Dakota (SD), Tennessee (TN), Texas (TX), Utah (UT), Vermont (VT), Virginia (VA), Washington (WA), West Virginia (WV), Wisconsin (WI), Wyoming (WY)

If you have been injured by "No Fault" of your own and suffered injuries in an auto or motor vehicle accident, then you are automatically "pre-approved" for Legal-Bay's pre-settlement funding. To learn more, please call Legal-Bay's 24-hour hotline at: 877.571.0405 or visit https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com/accident-lawsuit-loans-and-funding-products.php

Legal-Bay is considered by many to be one of the best lawsuit funding companies, their cash advances are not a lawsuit loan or lawsuit loans, as there is no recourse if you lose your case.  Many clients refer to legal funding as settlement loans and pre settlement loans, but they are not loans on lawsuits or loans on settlements at all.  They are considered presettlement cash advances, and you only pay if you win!  

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO
Ph. 877.571.0405 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

