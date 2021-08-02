Legal-Bay Lawsuit Settlement Funding To Assist Parents with Back-to-School Cash Needs

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are prepared for a spike in lawsuit loan funding requests as summer comes to an end and parents need assistance paying for back-to-school needs. Legal-Bay's experienced staff is standing by to quickly process a high number of loan settlement applications; cash-in-hand usually takes 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

Fall can be grueling for parents who find themselves without resources, especially as kids are getting ready to join clubs or sports—the costs of which can add up quickly. And for families facing college expenses, bank accounts are even more stressed. Legal-Bay understands the need for extra cash this time of year, and is prepared to assist plaintiffs obtain law suit loans to help pay the bills.

If you're a plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free 877.571.0405.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "After a virtual shutdown last year, we're seeing parents who need funds as schools and colleges open up. So many people are unemployed due to the pandemic, and plaintiffs may not realize that our pre-settlement funding service exists and how it can be a lifesaver when it comes to back-to school-needs."

Legal-Bay is a leader in loans for settlements and has some of the lowest rates and quickest approvals in the industry. Any new clients that have an existing lawsuit and need cash now can apply for loan on lawsuit funding. Legal-Bay funds all types of loans for lawsuits including commercial litigation, copyright infringement, personal injury, car accidents, and more.

Legal-Bay's loans on settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loan for settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Contact:

Chris Janish, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

