Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Bankruptcy Filing for Long Island Catholic Diocese

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announces the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of The Diocese of Rockville Centre in Long Island—a suburb of New York City—in response to a torrent of lawsuits brought forth by numerous victims. The bankruptcy declaration is the U.S.'s largest ever filed by a Roman Catholic church, and the 3rd in New York State after Buffalo's and Rochester's filings.

The state of New York recently suspended their statute of limitations, giving victims an extended period to file lawsuits over sexual abuse by priests.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Legal-Bay has always been an advocate for plaintiffs in clergy sexual abuse cases, and has continued to fund some of the litigations even while dioceses declare bankruptcy. The current filing follows a strategy now being employed by many organizations—including the Boy Scouts of America—to thwart paying damages. It remains to be seen if this will ultimately be beneficial or harmful to the victims who have suffered."

If you have been or know a victim of any type of sexual assault or harassment and need an immediate cash advance, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Aside from sexual abuse loans for settlements, Legal-Bay also provides settlement loan funding for all types of cases including personal injury, car accident, medical malpractice, judgment on appeal, commercial litigation, and more. Their loans for lawsuits have helped numerous plaintiffs through many a financial crisis.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit "loans" —sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply now, please visit us HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

Related Links

http://www.Legal-Bay.com

