Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces California's Possible $3 Billion Payout for Sexual Abuse Victims

News provided by

Legal-Bay, LLC

23 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

Los Angeles County expected to allocate part of its $43 billion overall budget to settle 3000+ sexual abuse cases brought against the state's juvenile programs and facilities.

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that Los Angeles County is preparing to spend a sizable chunk of their proposed annual budget to resolve the thousands of sexual abuse claims that plaintiffs say they suffered within the walls of state-run institutions. The county's juvenile halls have been the focus for many of the allegations, where a multitude of plaintiffs claim they were verbally, physically, and sexually abused while living within the facilities as minors.

The bulk of the cases are due to a recently-enacted state law that extended the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual assault to file claims against their abusers. It resulted in a slew of new lawsuits, many from abuses incurred at the MacLaren Children's Center, which Legal-Bay has written about extensively in the past.

Los Angeles County has one of the largest budgets in the country, but with upwards of 3000 claims, the state may be looking at anywhere from $1.5 Billion to $3 Billion in order to cover the estimated settlement payouts. The financial repercussions from past crises arrive as the county faces a new wave of problems in its juvenile halls. Conditions in the juvenile halls have become so deplorable that state regulators are considering shutting them down.

