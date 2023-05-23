Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces California's Possible $3 Billion Payout for Sexual Abuse Victims

Los Angeles County expected to allocate part of its $43 billion overall budget to settle 3000+ sexual abuse cases brought against the state's juvenile programs and facilities.

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that Los Angeles County is preparing to spend a sizable chunk of their proposed annual budget to resolve the thousands of sexual abuse claims that plaintiffs say they suffered within the walls of state-run institutions. The county's juvenile halls have been the focus for many of the allegations, where a multitude of plaintiffs claim they were verbally, physically, and sexually abused while living within the facilities as minors.

The bulk of the cases are due to a recently-enacted state law that extended the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual assault to file claims against their abusers. It resulted in a slew of new lawsuits, many from abuses incurred at the MacLaren Children's Center, which Legal-Bay has written about extensively in the past.

Los Angeles County has one of the largest budgets in the country, but with upwards of 3000 claims, the state may be looking at anywhere from $1.5 Billion to $3 Billion in order to cover the estimated settlement payouts. The financial repercussions from past crises arrive as the county faces a new wave of problems in its juvenile halls. Conditions in the juvenile halls have become so deplorable that state regulators are considering shutting them down.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, said, "

If you require an immediate cash advance from your anticipated sexual abuse lawsuit settlement, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay is an advocate for sexual abuse survivors. They also assist plaintiffs in other types of lawsuits including personal injury, medical malpractice, dog bites, police brutality, commercial litigation, motor vehicle accidents, and more.

Their lawsuit funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Source: Legal-Bay, LLC

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC