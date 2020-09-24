Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Donations to Displaced Clients in Need of Assistance Due to National Disasters

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre Settlement Funding Company, announces today that they are renewing their commitment to supporting their clients in need of financial assistance, specifically those that are dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters in places like Florida, Alabama, Georgia, California, Oregon, and Washington. With the recent hurricanes battering the gulf coast in addition to the west coast wildfire season well underway, numerous citizens and business owners have been temporarily displaced, or seen their homes and companies destroyed altogether.

Due to such unforeseen circumstances, plaintiffs already embroiled in a lawsuit may be strapped for cash even more than they were before. If they are looking for an easy way to get some financial assistance, legal funding—sometimes referred to as "lawsuit loans" or "settlement loans"—can be immensely beneficial. While Legal-Bay has extended donations to their many clients involved in these horrific tragedies, they also continue to provide loans for settlements to affected customers who are also awaiting legal resolution to their court cases.

If you are a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Last week, Hurricane Sally unleashed a surge of destruction across Alabama and the Florida Panhandle causing "historic and catastrophic flooding," according to the National Hurricane Center. Some areas have already seen more than 24 to 35 inches of rain, and over half a million people are currently without power. Hundreds of people near the Florida-Alabama border were rescued from the deluge in just a single day, and the numbers only rose from there… along with the floodwater. Florida authorities report that they received the equivalent of four months of rain in only four hours.

Sally was the second hurricane to slam the Gulf Coast in less than three weeks during one of the busiest hurricane seasons ever recorded. Meanwhile, forecasters say Hurricane Teddy is currently brewing in the Atlantic, and might reach Category 4 strength before making landfall in the gulf region. A wide swath of scientists believe climate change is to blame for not only the recent overabundance of hurricanes in that area, but the numerous spate of wildfires running rampant along the west coast.

There are over one hundred wildfires still raging along the west coasts of California and Oregon which have already caused massive destruction in the weeks since they started burning. It was recently reported that the source of twenty-three of these infernos may have been due to a pyrotechnic device that malfunctioned during a private party—causing a blaze known as The El Dorado Fire—that quickly got out of control. Over sixty thousand people have been evacuated from the epicenters and surrounding towns, more than thirty people have already lost their lives, and numerous homes and businesses have been completely obliterated with no immediate end in sight. The residents of Oregon, Washington, and California who managed to avoid the direct target of the blaze are now breathing low-quality air, causing some to choose to temporarily relocate.

Legal-Bay reports that relocation efforts are costing their clients money they don't have. Some are looking into loan settlement options in order to fund basic living expenses while they get their lives back on track. A loan for settlement can also help bridge the gap of time it will take to receive that eventual check from the insurance company. Legal-Bay is proud of the numerous donations they've made to their current crop of clients along with providing a multitude of loan on lawsuit options for any future financial needs.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the recent endeavor, "Our commitment to helping others during difficult times is an important part of our corporate mission. While we are donating in some way to our current clients at this time, we also stand ready to help new clients that have existing lawsuits and wish to apply for a bona fide funding agreement. Many of our new clients are unaware that our services even exist. However, when they unexpectedly find themselves at their lowest time, we will be a lifeline to help them get through with a cash advance."

Legal-Bay remains vigilant in helping clients who have seen their homes and properties damaged by recent events. Additionally, any new clients that have an existing lawsuit and need cash now can apply for regular settlement loan funding to help them get through their own crises. Legal-Bay funds all types of loans for lawsuits including personal injury, slips and falls, car, boat, or construction accidents, judgment on appeal cases, unlawful termination, discrimination or harassment in the workplace, sexual abuse, police brutality, wrongful conviction or imprisonment, medical malpractice, and more.

Legal-Bay's pre settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit "loans" —sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

