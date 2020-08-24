Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Expansion of Car Accident and Personal Injury Departments Due to Rising Amount of Cases

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they have expanded their car accident and personal injury departments due to the influx of new filings during the first half of 2020. Legal-Bay is one of the leading lawsuit loan companies in the industry, and offers a very fast approval process.

Even with fewer people leaving home due to the COVID pandemic, Legal-Bay is seeing more car accident and personal injury claims than ever before. Because of this, court rulings are taking longer than usual. An exorbitant amount of time may pass before plaintiffs receive their settlement money. Legal-Bay is once again reaffirming their dedication to arrange loans on settlement claims for their clients, essentially a cash advance against a pending settlement.

To apply now, please go to the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where experienced agents are standing by.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's readiness, "Unfortunately, we are seeing a bevy of personal injury lawsuits backlogging the courts as cases come in quicker than they are settling. Insurance companies are using the slowed process to lowball plaintiffs into taking less-than-expected settlement values. Legal-Bay remains committed to our clients that need a loan settlement now, rather than having to wait out the endless days for their case to resolve at trial."

If you have an active lawsuit and need a loan on lawsuit, Legal-Bay may be able to assist you immediately. To apply online, please visit us HERE or call the company's toll-free hotline at 877.571.0405.

Plaintiffs in personal injury lawsuits including car, truck, and boat accidents, medical malpractice, and premise liability cases are filing at a rate previously not seen before. Legal-Bay can speak with you about loans for settlements and get you the cash you have coming to you… without having to wait.

Legal-Bay's non-recourse pre-settlement funding programs are also known as lawsuit loans, law suit loans, loans for lawsuit, loans for lawsuits, or settlement loans. The cash advance settlement loan is risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Web: https://legal-bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC