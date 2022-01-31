Legal-Bay Pre-settlement Funding Announces Funding Assistance for Renters Facing Eviction

YONKERS, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Presettlement Funding Company, announced today that they are prepared to expedite their already-quick turnaround times in order to approve cases for New York residents facing eviction. Statewide moratoriums have been in place since the start of the pandemic, but as of last week, those safeguards have been allowed to expire, creating an undue financial burden for over 200,000 New York City residents who may still be experiencing lessened employment due to Covid closures.

For affected renters and homeowners, this can be a stressful time to find themselves without resources. Legal-Bay is prepared to help. Their settlement loan programs offer a way for plaintiffs involved in an existing lawsuit to obtain cash quickly, and well in advance of their case going to trial.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "The Covid eviction moratorium was a big help, but now that it's gone we are seeing many frantic clients in New York and New Jersey asking how they can get money to pay their rent quickly."

If you're a plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay is a leader in settlement loan services and has some of the lowest rates and quickest approvals in the industry. Any new clients that have an existing lawsuit and need cash now can apply for loan settlement funding. Legal-Bay funds all types of loans for lawsuits including slips and falls, car accidents, truck accidents, MTA or subway train accidents, and all personal injury cases.

Legal-Bay's pre settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really loans, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

