Leading presettlement funding firm reports that the baby powder manufacturer will finally settle the thousands of outstanding talcum powder cancer lawsuits; however, many plaintiffs' lawyers believe that the total amount is simply not enough.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports that Johnson & Johnson will pay out a whopping $8.9BB in damages to settle the 60,000+ lawsuits brought against them by plaintiffs who claim the baby powder is directly to blame for their ovarian cancer. The pharma giant previously proposed a $2BB settlement, but with this latest 8.9BB offering hopes to close out their legal troubles once and for all.

The company has long been aware of the health risks associated with their talcum-based baby powder. Several studies dating back to the 1970s concluded that talc particles increase a woman's risk of ovarian cancer, and evidence suggests that J&J has been intentionally concealing the results for decades. However, despite the settlement, J&J continues to stand by the safety of their product.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "We've been actively monitoring this landmark case for over eight years, and we're happy to see Johnson & Johnson has finally taken such a large step toward compensating plaintiffs. However, our sources representing plaintiffs do not believe the $150K average talc settlement amount is sufficient based on the damages. Unfortunately, the claims process will be lengthy and no awards are guaranteed at this time; nonetheless, Legal-Bay stands ready to assist those cases that qualify."

