Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Quick Turnaround for Wrongful Termination Cases

Leading pre-settlement funding firm focused on plaintiffs who've been unlawfully terminated due to racial, age, or gender discrimination, or sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.

NEWARK, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports today that they are focusing a large portion of their pre-settlement cash advance funding capital toward victims of wrongful termination. Legal-Bay is an expert in the field of unlawful termination related to sexual harassment, along with racial, gender, or age-related discrimination. With the many payouts plaintiffs have received from the most recent court cases, Legal-Bay anticipates even more wrongful termination lawsuit filings to come.

Legal-Bay provides financial assistance to people who've recently found themselves unjustly unemployed, and can provide cash advances to plaintiffs while their cases are tied up in litigation. Loans for lawsuits can help people dealing with lost pay, lost benefits, emotional stress, punitive damages, and legal fees.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's focus of assisting plaintiffs in similar situations, "If the recent increase in applications is to be used as an indication, we can safely assume that the number of wrongful termination lawsuits is on the rise. While the situation is frustrating and stressful for those who may have found themselves unjustly dismissed from their jobs, Legal-Bay is committed to helping these out-of-work individuals as they fight their cases. We have been a leader in this space for over fifteen years, offering competitive rates and lightning-quick turnaround."

If you are an attorney or plaintiff in an ongoing wrongful termination, sexual abuse, sexual harassment, racial, age, or gender discrimination lawsuit and require an immediate cash advance settlement loan from your case, please visit our website HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay's settlement loans program can offer immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans —sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the law suit loans aren't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

