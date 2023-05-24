Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Updates to Ongoing JUUL Lawsuits

Legal-Bay, LLC

24 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

Leading presettlement funding firm reports that the e-cig manufacturer is under fire from family groups, facing multiple lawsuits with more to come

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports that JUUL Labs, Inc. has agreed to pay $40MM to the state of California due to allegations of deceptive marketing for their electronic cigarette product. Many of these lawsuits allege that JUUL's marketing tactics were specifically designed to appeal to young people via social media campaigns and influencer partnerships, utilizing flashy advertising and sweet flavors to present a product that would be attractive to minors, leading to nicotine addiction and other health-related concerns.

While some studies suggest that e-cigarettes may be less harmful than traditional cigarettes, others indicate that they can still cause significant harm to users, including lung damage. Claimants say that the company failed to warn consumers about the potential health risks. Along with the $40MM payout, JUUL agreed to implement significant changes in their business practices, including restricting advertising to adults and improving age-verification procedures.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "The recent JUUL lawsuits and settlements highlight the need for greater regulation and oversight in the electronic cigarette industry. As more people become aware of the potential risks associated with e-cigarettes, it's likely that we'll see continued legal action. After years of monitoring these cases, Legal-Bay stands at the forefront against companies like JUUL, and are proud to be the first funding company in the industry to fully open funding for these cases."

Legal-Bay assists plaintiffs in all types of lawsuits, including medical malpractice, personal injury, premise liability, and more. Their lawsuit funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

