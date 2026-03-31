Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Applauds Passage of Kansas Litigation Funding Act

Historic bipartisan legislation advances consumer legal funding access statewide

TOPEKA, Kan., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, a leading provider of pre-settlement funding, today announced that the Kansas House and Senate have unanimously passed landmark legislation allowing litigation funding in the state. The bill, which is currently awaiting final approval from the governor, is set to take effect on July 1, 2026.

The historic measure was initiated and championed by Eric Schuller of ARC (Alliance of Responsible Consumer Funding) and marks a significant step forward for consumer legal funding nationwide. Legal-Bay, a proud ARC member, credited Schuller's leadership and advocacy in successfully guiding the bill through both legislative chambers with unanimous bipartisan support.

Prior to this legislation, Legal-Bay and other funding providers were unable to operate in Kansas due to regulatory restrictions from the state's banking commission, which classified litigation funding as loans. The new bill clarifies the industry's structure, recognizing it as a non-recourse cash advance where funders assume 100% risk of loss if a case is unsuccessful. Litigation funding is sometimes referred to as a lawsuit loan or settlement loans, though it differs significantly from traditional lending.

"This is a great day for the industry," said Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay. "Not only does Kansas validate consumer legal funding as a legitimate and necessary financial tool, but seeing both Kansas and New York achieve unanimous bipartisan support truly reinforces the value of our services for plaintiffs who need help covering everyday living expenses while their cases are pending."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against a pending settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Consumer legal funding provides financial relief to plaintiffs involved in ongoing litigation, enabling them to pay for essentials such as rent, groceries, and medical bills without being forced into early or unfair settlements.

Legal-Bay remains committed to responsible funding practices and transparency, ensuring that plaintiffs fully understand the non-recourse nature of their advances. The company continues to advocate for fair regulation that protects consumers while expanding access to funding solutions nationwide.

About Legal-Bay

Legal-Bay is a premier provider of pre-settlement funding services, offering non-recourse cash advances to plaintiffs awaiting settlements in personal injury, employment, and civil litigation cases. With a focus on speed, transparency, and ethical practices, Legal-Bay helps clients maintain financial stability during the legal process.

To apply right now for pre settlement funding, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405, where agents are standing by to assist.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC