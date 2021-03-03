Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Company Allocating Extra Funds for Dog Bite Lawsuits

NEWARK, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier pre settlement funding company, announced today that they are witnessing a surge in the number of lawsuit filings for dog bite injury claims nationwide. Emergency rooms in the U.S. see approximately 1000 dog bites per day, and around 14,000 people per year actually require hospitalization for more severe injuries. Many of these instances lead to lawsuits, the majority of which are eventually settled out of court.

Instead of settling for a lowball offer from insurance companies, plaintiffs are turning toward lawsuit loans in order to withstand the long wait times of a backlogged court system. More plaintiffs than ever before are applying for loans for settlements. Legal-Bay expects to fulfill numerous settlement loans in the coming months.

If you are a plaintiff or attorney involved in an active dog bite injury lawsuit

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "The rise of dog ownership in the U.S. is also causing a rise in irresponsible actions by pet owners who aren't keeping their dogs contained. The resulting lawsuits from an attack can pay out high settlement amounts if the dog owner is properly insured. Our New Jersey underwriting team is well versed in how to achieve maximum funding advances for suffering plaintiffs."

Legal-Bay remains vigilant in helping clients who have suffered dog bite injuries, but funds all types of loans for lawsuits including personal injury, medical malpractice, workers compensation, wrongful termination or incarceration, police brutality, and more.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now for a settlement loan program

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

