Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Anticipates Increase in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

Leading lawsuit funding company reports annual uptick in motor vehicle lawsuit applications as school year comes to a close and more drivers are on the road

CALDWELL, N.J., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an increase in motor vehicle accidents post-spring break, and expects the unfortunate trend to continue beyond Memorial Day. With students coming home from college and the summer season fast approaching, more drivers on the road unfortunately equates to more car, truck, and bus accidents, prompting a bevy of new accident filings. Legal-Bay's experienced staff is standing by to process the high number of applications and provide a quick turnaround time, usually in less than 48-hours once all documents have been received.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "It's financially tough for plaintiffs who find themselves without resources, especially as kids are getting out of school and parents need money for camp, vacations, and family activities. Legal-Bay understands the need for extra cash this time of year, and is prepared to assist plaintiffs obtain the funds that will help them get back to living their lives."

Legal-Bay is one of the leading funding companies for lawsuit loans involving motor vehicle accidents, and their turnaround is among the fastest in the industry. Car accident and semi-truck accident cases are typically approved within 24 hours. However, Legal-Bay handles all cases including personal injury, construction accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful termination or imprisonment, dog bites, and more.

If you are a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active car, truck, or bus accident lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

