Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Leaders in Fastest Commercial Truck Accident Funding Approvals

Top lawsuit funding company prepared for increase in winter collisions while cautioning drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel; stay safe on the road.   

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre-Settlement Funding Company, cautions drivers that commercial truck roadway accidents are on the rise. Winter weather may be partially to blame, as the northeast has been subject to some icy and snowy driving conditions as of late. Freezing temperatures can create dangerous situations on the road resulting in car, bus, and truck collisions. However, Texas and California are seeing an uptick in highway accidents—mostly involving Mack semi-trucks, commercial delivery services, and other 18-wheeled vehicles—where weather isn't even a factor.

Even professionally-trained truck and bus drivers can be susceptible to roadway collisions, as evidenced by the recent overabundance of funding applications Legal-Bay is seeing for motor vehicle accidents involving commercial trucks. Such accidents can cause injury and unemployment, leaving victims financially unstable, and leading them to file a lawsuit in order to seek restitution. That's when plaintiffs can turn toward presettlement funding to help them pay bills while they await a resolution on their case.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "We continue to be a leader in truck accident application approvals and turnaround times to fund. Clients can know that our staff is equipped to handle an influx of volume of accident victims who need cash quickly." 

If you're a plaintiff involved in an active commercial truck accident lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance lawsuit loan against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all commercial motor vehicle accidents, however, Legal-Bay handles all other types of cases including personal injury, construction accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful termination or imprisonment, dog bites, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

Legal-Bay is known to many as the best lawsuit funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

