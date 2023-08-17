Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Increase in Lawsuit Funding Requests During Back to School Season

Increase in funding applications are typical this time of year as families look for ways to pay for rising college costs and school supplies.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an uptick in applications for settlement funding now that back-to-school season has begun. Now that summer is over and kids are heading back to school, many parents of college-aged children are faced with the added costs of tuition payments, textbooks, and travel expenses to-and-from campus, not to mention meals and housing once they get there.

Even parents of younger kids are dealing with extra expenses: New clothes, backpacks, school supplies, plus the rising costs of extracurricular activities. And parents of kids pre-K and under? Yikes. Daycare rates are out of control. Even before-care or after-care prices for elementary school-aged children are enough to put a dent in anyone's pocketbook.

Thankfully, loans on lawsuit settlements are an option for people who need cash now. Legal-Bay understands that money is tight heading into this time of year, and encourages people to investigate what loans for settlements can do. They've helped plaintiffs in active lawsuits across the country with their settlement loan needs, from California to Florida and back again. Whether your kids need money for a box of crayons in their kindergarten classroom or textbooks for their university on the other side of the country, lawsuit loan funds can help.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "Although it's still summer for those in the northeast, warmer states in the south like Arizona, Louisiana, Georgia, and Texas are already heading back to school. Families need money for tuition and move-in costs, plus other items like back to school clothes and sports gear. Accessing funds from a pending lawsuit is always an option, and a main reason why applications for funding actually start to pick up in August for us."

Legal-Bay is one of the best lawsuit loan companies for legal funding involving all types of lawsuits including personal injury, slips and falls, car, boat, or construction accidents, medical malpractice, dog bites, and more. Turnaround time is among the fastest in the industry; most cases are typically approved within 24-48 hours once all necessary documentation has been provided.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide an immediate cash settlement advance of the monetary award a plaintiff expects to receive at the conclusion of their trial. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC