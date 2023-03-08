Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Continues to Assist CA Wildfire Victims as They Wait Indefinitely for Settlements

Leading PreSettlement Funding firm says court process is slow; individual claim values uncertain

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre-Settlement Funding Company, reports that multiple plaintiffs in lawsuits against California utility company PG&E are still waiting on their payouts. PG&E is expected to pay $13.5 billion to people who lost homes and businesses from wildfires started by its equipment, including the Camp Fire in 2018 that killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes. The company was found to be negligent in numerous lawsuits, and while payout amounts vary from case to case, Legal-Bay remains optimistic that plaintiffs will see restitution.

Additionally, California has implemented several measures to mitigate the impact of wildfires. These include stricter regulations on utility companies, increased funding for firefighting and forest management, and implementation of the Wildfire Assistance Program, a $20BB fund intended to help anyone who needs financial assistance with housing costs or daily living expenses while they rebuild their lives.

Despite these efforts, however, California continues to face significant challenges in dealing with wildfires, including the effects of climate change, increasing urbanization in wildfire-prone areas, and the difficulty of managing vast wilderness areas. As a result, it is likely that the state will continue to experience devastating wildfires and legal battles for years to come.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Legal-Bay was one of the first companies to help victims of the California wildfires, and we remain involved as many victims are still without final payments. Clients that are still struggling to get their lives back in order so many years later can continue to seek a lifeline from Legal-Bay at this time."

Legal-Bay's lawsuit funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

