Legal Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Expands Its Legal Funding Services

Legal Bay expands the states they service, providing more plaintiffs and law firms nationwide access to transparent, non-recourse legal funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, a leading presettlement funding company, announced today the continued expansion of its legal funding services into additional states, allowing more plaintiffs and law firms across the country to access non-recourse legal funding while lawsuits are pending.

As litigation funding laws and regulations continue to evolve nationwide, Legal Bay operates with a strong emphasis on transparency, compliance, and consumer protection. The company adheres strictly to state-specific legal funding guidelines, maintains required registrations, and ensures that all funding agreements clearly disclose rates, fees, and repayment terms. This approach allows Legal Bay to deliver fast service and competitive, affordable pricing to clients facing financial strain during the litigation process.

Legal Bay recently completed registration and compliance approval to provide legal funding services in Georgia, Missouri, and Oklahoma, marking a significant milestone in the company's national growth strategy. In response to increased legislative activity across the legal funding industry in 2026, Legal-Bay has also invested in building a dedicated compliance team focused on monitoring and adapting to changing state laws and regulatory requirements.

"Our mission has always been to empower plaintiffs and their law firms with reliable financial support when they need it most," said Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay. "Expanding our legal funding services nationally reflects our commitment to making justice more accessible for injured individuals across the country. As legislation has picked up in 2026, Legal-Bay has built a compliance team to stay current with ever-changing laws, ensuring we operate transparently while giving clients the financial runway to see their cases through, focus on recovery, and secure the outcomes they deserve."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an anticipated settlement award, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Based on updated regulatory requirements and compliance reviews, Legal-Bay has been cleared to provide pre-settlement funding in California, Georgia, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, and New York in 2026. The company expects continued expansion as additional states finalize updated consumer legal funding frameworks.

Legal-Bay provides non-recourse lawsuit funding—often referred to as settlement funding or lawsuit loans—to plaintiffs involved in a wide range of cases, including personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, slip-and-fall claims, workplace injuries, medical malpractice, and wrongful termination. Because the funding is non-recourse, clients only repay the advance if their case results in a settlement or judgment.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC