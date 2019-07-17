Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Focusing On IVC Filter Cases

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they continue to see a large volume of IVC filter patients needing cash advances. Top IVC filter manufacturers have recently lost bellwether trials, and Legal-Bay believes this could signal a shift toward settling pending cases within the upcoming months.

IVC filters are devices which inhibit blood clots in patients, preventing pulmonary embolisms. 80% of the filters sold are put out by C.R. Bard and Cook, and juries in recent litigation are finding that many of these devices are proving defective. Plaintiffs claim they are dealing with perforations, shifting after implantation, filter fractures, and general ineffectiveness.

Cook specifically has already lost a major trial when an Indianapolis jury awarded $3 million to a woman who suffered a cardiac injury from her faulty IVC filter. And with mass tort filings in Florida, Pennsylvania, and California state courts, many more bellwether trials are slated to occur. *As of June 2019, there have been over 9,000 IVC cases filed nationwide.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "We are seeing a lot of applications regarding IVC plaintiffs needing lawsuit cash as trials with Bard and Cook loom closer. To date, no settlements have occurred and there are no assurances that Bard or Cook will settle their claims or for what values. Regardless, we continue to aid plaintiffs who've suffered injuries from these devices."

