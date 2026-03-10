Legal Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Highlights Rising Wildfire Litigation in California, Hawaii, and Oregon

Lawsuit funding provider offers financial support to plaintiffs pursuing wildfire claims as complex litigation expands across the West.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay LLC, a leading provider of presettlement funding, lawsuit loans, and non-recourse legal funding, is drawing attention to the growing wave of wildfire litigation in states such as California, Hawaii, and Oregon, where victims continue to pursue compensation for property damage, personal injury, and economic loss caused by devastating fires.

In recent years, catastrophic wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes and businesses across the western United States. As investigations determine potential causes ranging from utility equipment failures to infrastructure negligence, many affected residents are turning to wildfire lawsuits and class-action claims to seek financial recovery. These cases often involve complex litigation, extensive discovery, and lengthy court proceedings, leaving plaintiffs waiting months or even years for resolution.

California remains the epicenter of wildfire-related litigation in the United States. Numerous lawsuits have been filed against utility companies and other responsible parties following destructive fires that have devastated communities throughout the state. Plaintiffs frequently seek compensation for property damage, personal injury, wrongful death, lost income, evacuation expenses, and long-term economic losses tied to the disasters.

Hawaii has also seen an increase in wildfire litigation following the devastating Maui wildfires which destroyed large portions of the historic town of Lahaina. Multiple lawsuits have been filed alleging negligence related to power infrastructure and emergency response failures. The litigation is expected to take years to resolve as courts evaluate liability among utilities, telecommunications companies, and other entities potentially responsible for the catastrophic damage.

Meanwhile, Oregon continues to experience significant legal activity tied to the 2020 Labor Day wildfires, one of the most destructive wildfire events in the state's history. In a major development, a Multnomah County jury recently ordered PacifiCorp to pay approximately $305 million to 16 wildfire victims connected to the Santiam Canyon fires. When combined with previous verdicts and settlements, the company's liability tied to Oregon wildfire claims has now exceeded $1 billion. Additional cases involving more than 1,000 wildfire victims are expected to proceed toward trial in the coming years.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "These wildfire lawsuits are among the most complex types of civil litigation currently moving through the courts. Victims often lose their homes, their businesses, and their financial stability while the legal process unfolds. Our pre-settlement funding programs and lawsuit loan options are designed to help plaintiffs access immediate cash while they pursue the compensation they deserve."

Wildfire lawsuits often involve large-scale investigations, expert testimony, environmental analysis, and years of legal proceedings before final settlements are reached. During this time, many plaintiffs face financial challenges as they rebuild their homes, relocate families, or replace lost income. Pre-settlement funding and settlement loans on lawsuits can provide financial stability while the case moves through the courts.

As wildfire litigation continues to advance across California, Hawaii, and Oregon, Legal Bay expects increasing demand for lawsuit settlement funding and pre-settlement cash advances from plaintiffs seeking financial relief while their claims are pending. Legal Bay works directly with plaintiffs and their attorneys nationwide to provide fast approvals on lawsuit funding applications, often within 24 to 48 hours once case documentation is received.

Legal Bay offers non-recourse settlement funding, lawsuit loans, and loans on lawsuits for many types of litigation including wildfire claims, personal injury cases, property damage lawsuits, mass tort litigation, medical malpractice, wrongful death claims, and class action lawsuits.

While commonly referred to as lawsuit loans, settlement loans, or loans on lawsuits, Legal Bay's funding is actually non-recourse legal funding, meaning there is no obligation to repay the advance if the plaintiff loses the case.

