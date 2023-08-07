Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding to Relaunch Its Car Accident Lawsuit Funding Site in Fall

Leading presettlement funding company to again put focus on car accident funding with increased staff and 24-hour approvals.

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, is proud to announce their plans to relaunch their car accident funding department in the fall. While Legal-Bay has always offered quick turnaround for their motor vehicle accident clients, they feel they can best serve their customers by devoting an entire branch of their services exclusively to this area. They've already begun the process of increasing their staff to handle the anticipated influx of accident claims, and the new employees are presently undergoing a rigorous training program so that only the most experienced professionals will be helping you with your funding needs.

As Legal-Bay shifts gears and rebuilds its national call center, they are working toward their goal of becoming the #1 car accident lawsuit loan funding company in the industry. With increased staff, flat-rate pricing, and 24-hour approvals, Legal-Bay believes the title is within their sights.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, said, "We are excited about relaunching our accident lawsuit funding site this fall, and are putting substantial resources toward providing the best customer service and funding experience for clients looking to get fast cash on their accident cases. Legal-Bay is a direct funder and our staff is trained to expedite your case with care while providing the best pricing in the market without excessive broker fees. We will be announcing many exciting changes in the upcoming months regarding our increased direct call center capacity empowering clients with direct access to the actual funding source."

If you require an immediate cash advance loan for settlement from your anticipated car accident lawsuit, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405

Legal-Bay is one of the leading funding companies for lawsuit loans involving motor vehicle accidents, and their turnaround is already among the fastest in the industry. Clients can access funding right now through Legal-Bay's toll-free number or website and still receive fast cash for crash and low rates.

If you're a plaintiff in an active car accident lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance loan on lawsuit from your anticipated settlement, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to hear about your specific case.

Car accident cases are typically approved within 24-hours. However, Legal-Bay offers loans for settlements in all other types of lawsuits, including personal injury, slips and falls, car, boat, or construction accidents, medical malpractice, dog bites, wrongful termination, sexual harassment or discrimination in the workplace, unlawful imprisonment, police brutality, wrongful conviction, judgement on appeal, and more.

Their lawsuit loans funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply for a loan settlement today, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are available to answer your questions.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC