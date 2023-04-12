Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Accepting Applications for Burn Victims

Leading lawsuit funding company to focus on plaintiffs who've been injured in facility explosions

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier pre-settlement funding company, announced today that they are opening applications for victims who've been burned in facility explosions. Recent lawsuits have resulted in significant settlements, and Legal-Bay stands at the ready to make sure plaintiffs get the money they have coming to them.

In 2020, a propane explosion at a manufacturing plant in Illinois injured several workers, two of whom later died from their injuries. The company agreed to a $6.5 million settlement the following year.

Another high-profile case involved the 2018 natural gas explosion at a nursing home in Pennsylvania which killed one resident and injured several others. The family of the deceased resident filed suit, and UGI Utilities agreed to pay $1.1 million 2021.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Burn injuries can be devastating, both physically and emotionally, and it's important for victims to receive appropriate compensation. While no amount of money can make up for the pain and suffering caused, Legal-Bay can help with medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses."

If you're a plaintiff with an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free 877.571.0405.

The cases above are just a few examples of payouts that burn victims may receive. However, it's important to note that amounts can vary widely depending on the specifics of each case, including severity of injuries, extent of damage caused, and liability of the responsible party.

In addition to financial compensation, plaintiffs are looking for changes to safety protocols and regulations to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future. These changes can have a significant impact on worker safety and the general public.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as settlement loans or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

