Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Announces 24-48 Hour Approvals on Most New York Cases

With launch of new website and an expanded staff, top legal funding firm is able to offer risk-free cash advance lawsuit loans in as little as two days after applying.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding is pleased to announce some good news for their customers in the Empire State. Their newly redesigned website has just launched, offering plaintiffs across the country a faster and more efficient way to apply for legal funding, getting quick cash from a lawsuit even easier than it was before. With an expanded staff, underwriters are able to specialize on cases within individual states, providing a much more personalized and focused experience throughout the settlement loan process.

Legal Bay has always offered low rates and quick turnaround, most times within 24-48 hours from filling out a lawsuit loan application to cash in hand. Not only that, but the money is risk-free, because the lawsuit loan only gets paid back if you win your case. If you lose, you owe Legal Bay nothing. That's why Legal Bay is known to many as one of the best lawsuit loan funding companies in the industry.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the company's dedication to assisting their clients, "When you're anticipating a payout from your settlement, the endless months waiting for your case to go to trial can be financially grueling. That's why Legal Bay strives to expedite the funding process to get plaintiffs the money they deserve as soon as possible—without the wait."

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all types of cases including personal injury, premise liability, slips and falls, medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, and more. From Buffalo to Schenectady, Syracuse to Lake Placid, Watertown to Ithaca to Poughkeepsie, or Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan… Legal Bay can get lawsuit settlement funding to every plaintiff in every corner of New York from upstate to the city and everywhere in between.

The non-recourse cash advance could be used for anything: Credit card payments, medical bills, legal fees, house payments or improvements, rent, tuition, car payments or repairs, vacations, clothes, food, shopping… basically anything. There's no need to wait out the endless months for your case to go to trial to get your settlement money.

