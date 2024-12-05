Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Announces 24-48 Hour Approvals on Most New York Cases

News provided by

Legal-Bay, LLC

Dec 05, 2024, 06:00 ET

With launch of new website and an expanded staff, top legal funding firm is able to offer risk-free cash advance lawsuit loans in as little as two days after applying.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding is pleased to announce some good news for their customers in the Empire State. Their newly redesigned website has just launched, offering plaintiffs across the country a faster and more efficient way to apply for legal funding, getting quick cash from a lawsuit even easier than it was before. With an expanded staff, underwriters are able to specialize on cases within individual states, providing a much more personalized and focused experience throughout the settlement loan process.

Legal Bay has always offered low rates and quick turnaround, most times within 24-48 hours from filling out a lawsuit loan application to cash in hand. Not only that, but the money is risk-free, because the lawsuit loan only gets paid back if you win your case. If you lose, you owe Legal Bay nothing. That's why Legal Bay is known to many as one of the best lawsuit loan funding companies in the industry.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the company's dedication to assisting their clients, "When you're anticipating a payout from your settlement, the endless months waiting for your case to go to trial can be financially grueling. That's why Legal Bay strives to expedite the funding process to get plaintiffs the money they deserve as soon as possible—without the wait."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance lawsuit loan against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay here: New York Lawsuit Loans

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all types of cases including personal injury, premise liability, slips and falls, medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, and more. From Buffalo to Schenectady, Syracuse to Lake Placid, Watertown to Ithaca to Poughkeepsie, or Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan… Legal Bay can get lawsuit settlement funding to every plaintiff in every corner of New York from upstate to the city and everywhere in between.

The non-recourse cash advance could be used for anything: Credit card payments, medical bills, legal fees, house payments or improvements, rent, tuition, car payments or repairs, vacations, clothes, food, shopping… basically anything. There's no need to wait out the endless months for your case to go to trial to get your settlement money.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website at New York Lawsuit Loans or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

Contact:

Chris Janish, CEO          
Email:  [email protected]
Ph.: 877.571.0405
Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Legal-Bay Reports Brisk Holiday Funding Applications from their Cyber Monday Gift Card Promotion

Legal-Bay Reports Brisk Holiday Funding Applications from their Cyber Monday Gift Card Promotion

Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Lawsuit Funding Company, is seeing an uptick in funding applications since the announcement of their Cyber Monday...
Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Increase in Personal Injury and Slip and Fall Claims During Inclement Weather

Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Increase in Personal Injury and Slip and Fall Claims During Inclement Weather

Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announces an anticipated increase in personal injury and slip and fall accidents throughout the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics