Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Continues Their Focus on Assisting Police Brutality and Misconduct Victims

Police brutality refers to excessive use of force by law enforcement officers, often resulting in physical harm or even death. This issue has gained significant attention in recent years, particularly in the wake of high-profile incidents involving the death of ordinary citizens at the hands of the police, such as last week's unjust beating and subsequent murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

This isn't the first time concerns have been raised regarding the Memphis Police Department (MPD). In recent years, the MPD has faced criticism for lowering its hiring standards, which has resulted in the employment of officers with prior criminal records and/or history of unethical behavior. This has led to increased scrutiny of the department and raised questions about the ability of these officers to effectively serve and protect the community.

Memphis isn't the only city to have a harsh light shone on its policing practices. Law enforcement in California CA, New York NY, Texas TX, Florida FL, along with numerous cities and towns across the country are under fire for multiple incidents of excessive force, sparking outrage and protests among their inhabitants. Many members of the community at large are calling for an end to police brutality along with greater accountability for law enforcement officers, with requests for restructuring and/or complete overhauls of the policing system.

Thousands of police brutality lawsuits have been filed, costing taxpayers millions of dollars every year. The exact number of cases can vary depending on the source and definition of police brutality which can include general police misconduct or outright sexual assault. Additionally, not all cases of police brutality are reported, lowering the instances where a formal complaint or lawsuit would result.

For those victims who have filed suit against their attackers, the legal system can be long and arduous. And since plaintiffs are essentially battling these officers within the system that currently employs them, the road to a positive verdict can be devastating both emotionally as well as financially.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the situation, "Unfortunately we have seen this type of police conduct playing out across the country all too many times. The cases of George Floyd in Minnesota and Tyre Nichols in Tennessee are just two that have made national headlines; however, our underwriting team is constantly evaluating these cases throughout every state in the U.S. It's hard to comprehend the senselessness of why this is happening, but larger settlements on these cases should ultimately put pressure on the police departments and their cities to put better procedures in place."

The issue of police brutality is complex and deeply rooted in systemic issues such as racial profiling, discrimination, and a lack of culpability. In many cases, law enforcement officers are not held accountable for their actions and are often protected by qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that shields government officials from being held personally liable for actions taken in the course of their duties.

Police brutality remains a significant problem in the United States and has been highlighted by a number of high-profile incidents in recent years. Numerous deaths at the hands of the police have raised important questions about the ability of law enforcement officers to effectively serve and protect the community, particularly in communities of color. To address this issue, there is a growing movement calling for reforms such as increased training, education, and accountability, and a shift towards community-oriented policing which would prioritize building relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Lastly, the creation of independent review boards could ensure that incidents of excessive use of force would be fully investigated.

Chris Janish added a comment about the rise in cases within the Tennessee market, "Our firm is dedicated to serving the citizens of Tennessee, unlike many other companies within the industry who have chosen not to fund there. Places like Nashville and Memphis have seen sharp rises in population over the last ten years, and we stand ready to serve these markets as needed, providing the lowest rates to Tennessee clients in the Nashville and Memphis areas."

