Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Reopens Funding for Clergy Sexual Abuse Victims in Numerous Cases Despite Dioceses Declaring Bankruptcy

25 May, 2023

Premier lawsuit funding company remains a leading advocate for Catholic Church abuse victims despite the organization's efforts to limit awards through bankruptcy filings.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced that they are reopening funding on clergy sexual abuse cases across the country. Legal-Bay's sources report that the church's attempts at thwarting payouts by filing bankruptcy has only solidified plaintiffs' resolve.

The issue of sexual abuse within the clergy has been a long-standing problem that has taken a significant toll on the victims. The emotional toll of clergy sexual abuse can also extend beyond the victims themselves. Family members of victims may also be impacted, as they may struggle to come to terms with the abuse that their loved one suffered. This can be especially difficult for parents, who may feel guilt or shame for not being able to protect their child from harm.

For the physical as well as psychological harm victims have suffered, more plaintiffs than ever are filing suit against their abusers. While litigants await their day in court, lawsuit funding can help provide financial relief until legal justice is brought against their perpetrators.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "Legal-Bay has always been an advocate for plaintiffs in sexual abuse cases throughout the country. It has been disappointing to see the various organizations from New York to California utilize bankruptcy to minimize damages that are due to the victims. Settlement funding on these cases can create obstacles, but our team continues to be a leader in doing all we can to help survivors in their time of need." 

Monetary award amounts in clergy sexual abuse lawsuits vary widely depending on the specific case and the jurisdiction in which it was filed. In recent years, several high-profile cases have resulted in significant payouts to victims.

In California, for example, the state legislature passed a law in 2018 that lifted the statute of limitations on sexual abuse claims for a three-year period, leading to a surge in the number of lawsuits filed. As of 2021, the Catholic Church has paid out over $1 billion in settlements to survivors of sexual abuse in California, with many more cases yet to resolve.

In New York, the state legislature passed the Child Victims Act in 2019, which opened a one-year window for survivors of sexual abuse to file civil claims against their abusers, regardless of when the abuse occurred. This led to a flood of lawsuits against the Catholic Church and other organizations, with over 3,000 cases filed within the one-year window, and over $41 million awarded in 2021 alone.

Overall, the monetary award amounts in clergy sexual abuse cases vary widely. While there have been several large settlements in recent years, many victims continue to seek justice and compensation for the harm they have suffered. It is essential to continue to hold religious institutions accountable for the abuse that has taken place and to provide support and resources to victims as they attempt to move on with their lives.

Despite the payouts and settlements, survivors and advocates continue to push for greater accountability and transparency from religious institutions regarding sexual abuse by clergy members. The issue remains a deeply troubling and complex one that will likely continue to be a topic of discussion and legal action for years to come.

Despite the challenges that clergy sexual abuse victims face, there is hope for healing and justice. Many survivors find solace in connecting with others who have experienced similar trauma, either through support groups or online communities. Additionally, therapy can be an important tool for processing trauma and finding a path forward. And of course, legal action can also be a crucial part of the healing process. Holding predators accountable can provide a sense of closure for victims and may help prevent future instances of abuse.

Legal-Bay advocates for victims of sexual abuse, and is well-versed in clergy abuse litigation. The loan settlement cash company is able to provide settlement loans to victims across the country, including NY, NJ, and CA. Legal-Bay provides settlement loan funding for all types of cases including personal injury, car accidents, medical malpractice, and more.

Legal-Bay's loans for lawsuits have helped numerous plaintiffs by providing immediate cash in advance of a lawsuit's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

