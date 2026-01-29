Legal Bay Presettlement Funding Reports Winter Snowstorm in New Jersey Leads to Spike in Slip-and-Fall and Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

Legal Bay Highlights Legal Options and Settlement Funding for Victims of Hazardous Winter Conditions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay LLC, the premier Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that the recent winter snowstorm impacting New Jersey has led to a noticeable increase in slip-and-fall injuries, motor vehicle accidents, and other weather-related incidents tied to icy, unplowed, or poorly maintained roads and walkways.

Heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures, and delayed snow removal have created dangerous conditions across the state, resulting in injuries to pedestrians and drivers alike. Legal professionals note that property owners, municipalities, and commercial entities may be liable when sidewalks, parking lots, and roadways are not properly cleared within a reasonable timeframe.

In addition to slips and falls, winter storms frequently contribute to car, truck, and bus accidents, particularly on untreated roads and highways. These incidents can lead to serious injuries, lost wages, and mounting medical bills if victims are unable to work.

Legal-Bay notes that individuals injured due to unsafe winter conditions may have grounds to pursue personal injury lawsuits, premise liability claims, or motor vehicle accident cases. However, litigation can take months or even years to resolve, leaving plaintiffs financially strained while waiting for a settlement.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "Winter weather accidents happen without warning and can be financially devastating. Many injured individuals are facing lost income and unexpected expenses at the same time their case is just getting started. Legal-Bay provides lawsuit funding to help qualified plaintiffs stay financially stable while their claim moves forward."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal Bay is known as one of the best lawsuit loan companies in the industry, offering competitive rates and quick turnaround, often within 24–48 hours once documentation is received. They offer pre-settlement funding, lawsuit loans, loans for lawsuits, and cash settlement funding to plaintiffs involved in a wide range of cases, including slip and fall accidents, car and truck accidents, construction accidents, personal injury, and more. These pre settlement loans are non-recourse, meaning clients only repay the advance if they win their case. If not, there is no obligation to repay.

For individuals who have slipped and fallen due to slow cleanup of snow or lack of plowing and have not yet retained legal counsel, Legal-Bay can also help connect potential clients with attorneys experienced in handling winter-related injury claims.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405, where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC