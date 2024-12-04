Legal-Bay Reports Brisk Holiday Funding Applications from their Cyber Monday Gift Card Promotion

Company urges clients in need of holiday cash to apply early to ensure they will get funding by holidays, as well as receive a free gift card regardless if they are approved or not.

CALDWELL, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Lawsuit Funding Company, is seeing an uptick in funding applications since the announcement of their Cyber Monday promotion: Free gift cards to any new clients that complete a full application between December 1 and December 20, 2024.

There are some minor requirements to qualify for the gift card promo:

You are a new client applying to Legal Bay for the first time Your attorney or case manager has forwarded all documentation pertaining to your case to Legal Bay for review Your completed application is accepted as a viable case that Legal Bay will fund

Gift card offer is available for any new client who meets the above criteria between 12/1/2024 and 12/20/2024. Funding approval is not required to take advantage of this offer. The gift card will be delivered electronically via email only.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "As usual, Legal Bay is excited by the response we've seen to our annual gift card promotion. We're happy to extend the offer to all applicants whether they fund with us or not. It's our little way of getting some much-needed cash into the hands of as many people as possible, even including applicants who are denied funding. Our dedication to the community is just one of the many reasons why Legal Bay is considered one of the best lawsuit funding companies in the industry."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active personal injury lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal Bay HERE or call today toll-free at 877.571.0405 to take advantage of this once-a-year gift card offer.

Legal Bay empathizes with everyone who has been grappling with higher cost of living expenses and is eager to help where they can. Their case funding programs are available to almost anyone already embroiled in an active lawsuit. And as they are already seeing a spike in lawsuit loan funding requests, their friendly and experienced staff is prepared to process the high number of applications. Legal Bay provides a quick turnaround time; clients can usually expect to receive cash in hand in less than 48-hours once all documents have been received. With the added incentive of a bonus gift card just for applying, there's never been a better time to act.

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all types of lawsuits including personal injury, dog bites, motor vehicle accidents, and more. Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the loan on lawsuit isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

Legal Bay is known to many as the best legal funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, low rates, and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours. Also, Legal Bay is one of the only litigation finance companies that never gives compounding pricing—only flat-fees which work out to be substantially cheaper on long-term contracts.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC