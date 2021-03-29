Legal-Bay Reports Settlement Updates in Purdue OxyContin Lawsuits

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports today that settlements may soon be forthcoming with Purdue Pharma, the makers of the massively-abused prescription narcotic OxyContin. The Sackler family—owners of Purdue—have filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to defer billions of dollars in payouts to the over 600,000 plaintiffs who have filed suit against them. As the agreement stands now, they will be expected to pay $500 million upfront, and installment payments on an additional $4 billion over the next decade.

Critics say the cushy arrangement isn't nearly enough atonement for a company that directly fueled the opioid epidemic. The payouts would still enable the Sacklers to remain one of the wealthiest families in the country, regardless of their part in contributing to the mass addiction that has killed over 450,000 people.

Purdue has twice admitted to illegal marketing of their opioid medications, lying to both doctors and patients about the benefits and safety of OxyContin. The admission prompted a $225 payout back in October, yet the Sackler family continues to claim no wrongdoing.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "We have been following this complex litigation for a while. As Purdue takes steps to try and resolve some of these claims, we are opening up funding for plaintiffs in need of cash today."

