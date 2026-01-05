Legal Bay Settlement Funding Reports Johnson & Johnson Hit with Almost $1 Billion in Trial Damages During Fourth Quarter of 2025

Recent California verdict adds pressure as Johnson & Johnson faces mounting jury awards and thousands of unresolved talc lawsuits nationwide.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, is weighing in on the growing pressure facing Johnson & Johnson as the pharmaceutical giant continues to absorb massive jury verdicts tied to its talc-based products. In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, Johnson & Johnson has suffered nearly $1 billion in trial losses, reigniting questions about when the company will move toward a comprehensive resolution of remaining talc claims.

Last week, a California jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $40 million to two women who alleged that decades of using the company's talc-based baby powder caused their ovarian cancer. Plaintiff Monica Kent was awarded $18 million, while Deborah Schultz and her husband received $22 million. The verdict marked a significant bellwether trial in California state court and the first ovarian cancer case to reach a jury since Johnson & Johnson's third attempt to resolve the litigation through bankruptcy was dismissed earlier this year.

The decision follows another major loss in October 2025, when a Los Angeles jury awarded $966 million to the family of a woman who died from mesothelioma, which they linked to exposure from Johnson & Johnson's talc products. Together, the verdicts underscore the continued legal risk the company faces as tens of thousands of talc-related lawsuits remain pending across the country.

Johnson & Johnson has stated it intends to appeal the recent verdicts and continues to maintain that its talc products are safe, do not contain asbestos, and do not cause cancer. The company previously stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the United States and Canada in 2020, and globally in 2023, replacing it with a cornstarch-based alternative amid declining sales and escalating legal pressure.

Legal-Bay notes that prolonged litigation and delayed global settlements often place significant financial strain on plaintiffs suffering from serious illnesses while waiting for their cases to resolve. Bellwether verdicts like these frequently influence settlement negotiations and may accelerate broader resolution efforts.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "As verdicts continue to stack up, the question becomes how long must plaintiffs wait for meaningful closure. Talc cases are complex and can take years to resolve, especially when appeals are involved. Our role is to help plaintiffs maintain financial stability while their claims move through the legal system."

